Ngong–Suswa Highway Finally Complete After Years of Delays

“This road is now complete and open. Motorists can expect a smoother, safer, and more direct connection between Ngong and Suswa,” the ministry said in a statement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3-The government has announced the completion and opening of the 66-kilometre Ngong–Suswa Highway, bringing to an end years of delays, funding setbacks, and stalled works.

According to the State Department of Roads, the project first launched in 2018 is now fully operational and open to the public. The new highway provides a vital alternative route out of Nairobi through Ngong, easing heavy traffic on the overburdened Nairobi–Mai Mahiu and Narok corridors.

For residents and travelers across Kajiado and Narok counties, the completion marks the end of a long-running frustration. The highway is expected to unlock new opportunities for trade, tourism, and overall mobility across the region.

The Sh4 billion project was originally scheduled for completion within 42 months. However, construction ground to a halt in 2020 after the contractor abandoned the site due to financial constraints.

By December 2024, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KURA) reported that works had reached 88 percent. At the time, KURA Resident Engineer Kenneth Mbogori expressed confidence that improved funding would enable the project to be completed.

The highway is expected to significantly decongest the Nairobi–Mai Mahiu Road, one of the country’s busiest freight and passenger routes, frequently plagued by gridlocks.

The new Ngong–Suswa Corridor also provides motorists with a scenic and less stressful alternative route to Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, and the wider Nyanza region. The road winds through sweeping savannah landscapes and offers expansive views of the Rift Valley.

The Ngong–Suswa Highway is among the major infrastructure projects prioritised by President William Ruto for completion under his administration’s commitment to upgrading the country’s transport network.

