New Verra Carbon market rules strengthen community rights and revenue sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 17 — Global carbon certifier Verra has adopted new standards that significantly strengthen community rights in carbon offset projects, incorporating principles developed by the Grassroots Justice Network and frontline communities worldwide.

The updated rules aim to improve transparency, reinforce the right of communities to free, prior and informed consent (FPIC), and require carbon project developers to share revenues with affected communities.

Advocates say the changes mark a major step toward addressing long-standing concerns over equity and accountability in the voluntary carbon market.

Drawing on experience from carbon projects in more than 20 countries, members of the Grassroots Justice Network identified six core principles they say are essential to making carbon initiatives fair and just.

“Without access to information, fair benefit sharing and genuine participation from local communities, justice is lost,” said Elijah Lempaira of Impact Kenya.

Verra’s revised standard reflects extensive input from Namati and the Grassroots Justice Network, an alliance of grassroots justice organizations operating in more than 180 countries.

The new framework seeks to address common challenges that have plagued land-based carbon projects, particularly disputes over land rights, consent and benefit sharing.

Under the updated rules, all land-based carbon projects must obtain the free, prior and informed consent of affected communities.

Developers are also required to enter into legally binding agreements with communities, giving residents a formal role in setting the terms under which projects proceed.

In addition, project developers must disclose financial information to communities, including total revenues generated from carbon credit sales, and are required to share a portion of that revenue with local communities when projects are implemented on community land.

“Today’s changes are a step toward carbon justice,” said Namati Chief Executive Officer Vivek Maru. “Many communities want to pursue carbon projects, but only if the terms are fair.”

Maru pointed to a recent example in Sierra Leone. In October 2025, more than 220 communities in Sittia Chiefdom signed a carbon agreement with legal support from Namati.

The agreement, guided by the same principles that informed Verra’s revised standard, protects 79,000 hectares of mangrove forest—an area roughly four times the size of Washington, D.C.

Under the deal, communities will take the lead in managing and conserving the mangroves and will receive at least 40 percent of the project’s gross revenue from carbon credits.

Namati has urged other carbon standards and governance bodies, including ART-TREES and the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market, to adopt similar commitments.

The organization also called for further reforms, such as setting a minimum share of gross revenue for local communities and requiring buyers of carbon credits to take stronger action to reduce their own emissions.

Namati works to advance social and environmental justice by supporting communities to understand, use and shape the law. It also convenes the Grassroots Justice Network, the world’s largest network of grassroots justice practitioners.