New Report paints grim picture of Pakistan education system

Dec 18 – A recent report by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) paints a stark picture of the country’s education crisis, revealing that more than 25 million children are currently out of school. This figure is consistent with earlier estimates and underscores a long-standing reality: education in Pakistan has remained persistently neglected.

Much of the public discourse has attributed the crisis to parental apathy and widespread poverty. However, a closer examination of Pakistan’s educational landscape reveals a more complex and, in some ways, paradoxical reality.

Contrary to popular belief, the value of education is increasingly recognised across society, including among low-income households. Whether driven by greater exposure through mainstream and social media or lived experience, many parents now view education as essential to improving the life chances of their children.

This shift is reflected in the National Non-Formal Education Statistical Report 2023–24, which shows a 20 per cent increase in enrolment in the non-formal education sector over the past year. The trend suggests that even families unable to access mainstream schooling are still seeking basic literacy and learning opportunities for their children.

This raises a critical question: if awareness of education is rising, is poverty alone responsible for Pakistan’s high dropout rates and the growing number of out-of-school children? While poverty remains a major factor, it does not fully explain the scale or persistence of the crisis.

Nearly 45 per cent of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line, limiting access to private education. Yet successive governments have attempted to remove cost barriers through legislation. In Punjab, the Punjab Compulsory Education Act of 1994, followed by the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2014, mandated free education for all children up to the age of 16. Despite uneven enforcement, many public primary schools charged a nominal monthly fee of around Rs20, an amount within reach for most families, though still burdensome for those in extreme poverty.

The persistence of out-of-school children despite these measures points to deeper systemic and institutional failures.

Parents frequently express concerns over safety, quality, and infrastructure. In many areas, particularly rural and peripheral regions, public schools operate in dilapidated or unsafe buildings, discouraging attendance—especially for girls. Safety fears alone are often enough to keep children at home, even when parents are willing to send them to school.

Quality is another major deterrent. According to the National Education Policy Development Framework 2024, only five per cent of children in Pakistan receive quality education. Teacher absenteeism remains endemic. In Sindh alone, investigations in 2023 revealed that more than 56,000 teachers attended school only once or twice a month, severely undermining learning outcomes and parental trust.

These challenges point to a fundamental conclusion: Pakistan’s education crisis is driven less by a lack of demand and more by failures in delivery, governance, and accountability.

Addressing such locally embedded problems—ranging from infrastructure maintenance to service quality and community engagement—requires a bottom-up, locally driven approach. Yet this is precisely where Pakistan’s governance framework has fallen short.

Local governments, which should play a central role in education management and oversight, have remained weak, under-empowered, or absent, often due to prolonged delays in local elections. As a result, policy implementation has largely been disconnected from local realities.

The importance of local participation in service delivery is well established. Political scientists Archon Fung and Erik Olin Wright have highlighted successful examples of locally driven governance reforms in places such as Porto Alegre in Brazil, Chicago in the United States, and Kerala in India. These cases demonstrate how citizen participation in decision-making can improve public services and accountability—a model they describe as “Empowered Deliberative Democracy.”

Notably, Pakistan’s own education laws recognise this principle. The Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act, for instance, assigns local governments the responsibility to ensure and monitor school enrolment, attendance, and completion within their jurisdictions. Yet these provisions remain largely unenforced.

Until locally elected institutions are revitalised and genuinely empowered, systemic barriers to education will persist. Without this shift, compulsory education will remain an unfulfilled promise—and millions of Pakistani children will continue to be denied their most basic right.