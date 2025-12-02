NEMA Shuts Down Eight Entertainment Spots Over Noise Pollution Violations

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 2-The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has ordered the immediate closure of eight entertainment establishments across Nairobi and the Coast for repeatedly violating noise pollution regulations, despite earlier warnings.

The Authority said the facilities had failed to comply with the requirements outlined in environmental restoration orders served following a public notice on noise pollution control dated 18 September 2025.

The affected outlets include Kettle House on Muthangari Drive, Boba Drinks and Café in Kilimani, Speedy’s Bar and Restaurant on Watamu Beach Road and Bar Next Door on Othaya Road in Kilimani.

Others include Emirates Lounge in the Pipeline area, Infusion Lounge in Ruaka along Limuru Road, Status Lounge also in Ruaka, and Kifaru Place on Mombasa Road.

NEMA said it continued to receive noise complaints from residents living near the establishments, even after the facilities had been cautioned through earlier orders.

“The facilities are therefore directed to close immediately, undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and obtain a licence from the Authority,” the agency stated.

The affected operators are also required to soundproof their premises to reduce noise emissions and conduct a noise survey to demonstrate compliance before reopening.

NEMA has in recent months intensified its crackdown on noise pollution, particularly in residential and mixed-use neighbourhoods, following a spike in public complaints over loud music, poor sound control, and late-night disturbances.

The agency says the enforcement campaign will continue as part of its mandate to safeguard environmental quality and protect the wellbeing of affected communities.

In September,NEMA had threatened to close down at least 107 bars and clubs across the country over noise pollution.

In a notice to the public, the authority said it has been receiving numerous complaints from the public about loud music from clubs, lounges, bars and restaurants, hence the move to crack down on noise pollution from entertainment joints.

Nema said this comes despite most of the affected facilities being served with Environmental Restoration Orders, which most have failed to comply.

“NEMA has been receiving public noise pollution complaints from the public regarding club/lounge, bar and Restaurants across the country. Several facilities have been served with Environmental Restoration Orders requiring them to provide environmental compliance documents but majority have failed to comply,”the notice read.