Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro/FILE

EDUCATION

Nyoro alleges plot to hike day school fees, vows resistance in Parliament

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has vowed to block any increase in day secondary school fees, accusing Treasury of cutting capitation by Sh9,370 per learner. He also demands immediate confirmation of JSS interns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has vowed that Parliament will block any attempt by the government to increase fees for day secondary schools from January, accusing the National Treasury of slashing capitation by Sh9,370 per learner.

Nyoro said MPs would not support measures that load extra costs on households already struggling with rising living expenses.

“We will not allow that to happen,” he said during the release of the Okoa Uchumi report, a public audit initiative led by The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), in Nairobi on Monday.

He claimed that the Treasury had cut funding levels for day schools, a move he argued would force institutions to pass on the burden to parents through higher fees.

Nyoro denounces ‘opaque’ fiscal plan terming Safaricom raw deal

Nyoro also demanded the immediate confirmation of Junior Secondary School (JSS) interns to permanent and pensionable terms, accusing the government of dragging its feet despite repeated commitments.

“This must not be a topic for meetings. Treasury must liaise with TSC and issue a confirmation notice today,” he said.

He warned that delays in addressing the longstanding grievances of JSS staff risked destabilising the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The MP tied the education funding issues to what he described as the government’s growing reliance on opaque fiscal maneuvers, including securitisation of future revenues.

“Watch the steps, not the lips,” he said, cautioning that such practices could leave Kenyans facing heavier financial burdens and underfunded social sectors like education.

The National Treasury has not issued an official response to Nyoro’s claims.

