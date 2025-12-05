Connect with us

Ndanyi Named New Rift Valley Police Chief as NPS Announces Major Shake-Up

The reshuffle saw Ndanyi swap positions with outgoing Rift Valley commander Jasper Ombati, who now moves to Central in the same capacity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a series of major changes affecting at least six senior officers, with Central Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi being appointed the new Rift Valley Regional Police Commander.

Former Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei was also named the new Director of the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons, taking over from Jacinta Muthoni who retired. Bungei has been serving as Director of Operations at Vigilance House.

In other movements, Paul Wambugu has been transferred from Isiolo to the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong, while Donatha Kiplagat has been moved to the National Police Service College in Kiganjo as the new deputy commandant.

Isaac Sang, previously in charge of sports at Vigilance House, now heads to Isiolo to replace Wambugu. His former position has been filled by Tom Okoth, who becomes the new officer in charge of Sports at police headquarters.

Officials described the changes as routine and aimed at strengthening police efficiency and operational effectiveness.

The reshuffle comes months after former police spokesperson Charles Owino was reinstated to the NPS and seconded to the Office of the National Government Spokesperson.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has also announced far-reaching administrative reforms affecting the wider police service.

He said all police officers in the rank of Constable aged 50 and above will be promoted, and no officer will be transferred more than once within a year without consideration of their social circumstances.

Murkomen added that no officer will serve in an operational area for more than three years, and those aged 50 and above will be posted closer to home.

To boost mobility and environmental sustainability, the government plans to procure 3,000 motor vehicles, with a focus on electric vehicles.

Murkomen noted that cases of cattle rustling in the Rift Valley have dropped significantly over the last three years, attributing the success to increased operations and a strong disarmament campaign.
“We have collected more than 1,000 illegal guns in less than four months in Kerio Valley,” he said.

The CS also revealed ongoing digitalisation of police, National Police Reserve (NPR) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) operations, touching on promotions, training and transfers. Every chief will receive a tablet within the next six months for real-time reporting.

Additionally, the government plans to construct 900 police stations within two years through a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Interior, NG-CDF and the Affordable Housing Programme.

There are also plans to operationalise 24 new sub-counties, 88 divisions, 318 locations and 675 sub-locations over the next year.

