County official says Natembeya nursing broken leg after Christmas accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is nursing a broken leg after being involved in an accident during the Christmas holidays, a county official confirmed on Monday, explaining his recent absence from public events.

The disclosure was made by Trans Nzoia County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Pius Gumo, who spoke while representing the governor at the memorial service of former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo.

Gumo told mourners that Natembeya was unable to attend the service after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident, which left him temporarily immobile.

He did not disclose the exact circumstances or location of the incident.

“I have brought a condolence message from Governor George Natembeya. He was involved in an accident during Christmas and broke his leg, which is why he could not be here. He would have loved to be present to console the family,” Gumo said.

Stable

The County official said the Governor’s condition is stable and that he is recuperating well.

Natembeya’s limited public appearances in recent weeks had sparked speculation among residents and political observers, with the clarification now confirming that his absence was due to injuries sustained during the festive period.

Before the accident, the Governor last appeared in public on December 24, 2025, when he visited Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital in Trans Nzoia County and cleared hospital bills amounting to more than Sh6 million for patients, most of them mothers.

During the memorial service, Gumo also delivered Natembeya’s condolence message to the family of the late Cyrus Jirongo, describing the former minister as a truthful leader who consistently championed the interests of ordinary citizens in Bungoma County and beyond.

Jirongo died in a road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, a death that has since drawn public scrutiny.

Several leaders, including DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, have called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Natembeya had previously joined calls for traditional rites to be observed during Jirongo’s burial, citing unresolved questions surrounding the former minister’s death.