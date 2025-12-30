Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

County official says Natembeya nursing broken leg after Christmas accident

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is recovering after breaking his leg in a Christmas accident, a county official confirmed, explaining his recent absence from public events.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is nursing a broken leg after being involved in an accident during the Christmas holidays, a county official confirmed on Monday, explaining his recent absence from public events.

The disclosure was made by Trans Nzoia County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Pius Gumo, who spoke while representing the governor at the memorial service of former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gumo told mourners that Natembeya was unable to attend the service after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident, which left him temporarily immobile.

He did not disclose the exact circumstances or location of the incident.

“I have brought a condolence message from Governor George Natembeya. He was involved in an accident during Christmas and broke his leg, which is why he could not be here. He would have loved to be present to console the family,” Gumo said.

Stable

The County official said the Governor’s condition is stable and that he is recuperating well.

Natembeya’s limited public appearances in recent weeks had sparked speculation among residents and political observers, with the clarification now confirming that his absence was due to injuries sustained during the festive period.

Before the accident, the Governor last appeared in public on December 24, 2025, when he visited Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital in Trans Nzoia County and cleared hospital bills amounting to more than Sh6 million for patients, most of them mothers.

During the memorial service, Gumo also delivered Natembeya’s condolence message to the family of the late Cyrus Jirongo, describing the former minister as a truthful leader who consistently championed the interests of ordinary citizens in Bungoma County and beyond.

Torch ritual sparks debate during former Lugari MP Jirongo’s burial

Former minister Cyrus Jirongo set for burial in Lugari today

Jirongo died in a road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, a death that has since drawn public scrutiny.

Several leaders, including DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, have called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Natembeya had previously joined calls for traditional rites to be observed during Jirongo’s burial, citing unresolved questions surrounding the former minister’s death.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale dismisses Mudavadi’s ‘disruptive’ seventh ballot call

Health CS Aden Duale rejects Musalia Mudavadi’s call for a seventh ballot in 2027, citing risks of uncertainty and sufficiency of existing constitutional mechanisms.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jirongo to be laid to rest in Lumakanda later today amid contest on Tiriki rites

Former Cabinet minister Cyrus Jirongo, 64, is set to be laid to rest in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, on Tuesday following Tiriki cultural rites and...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria scolds Matiangi’s silence amid assault on Uhuru by Ruto allies

Moses Kuria questions Fred Matiangi and Jeremiah Kioni’s silence as ODM leaders accuse former President Uhuru Kenyatta of meddling in party affairs, warning of...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM-UDA deal in January: Raila party seeks early union with Ruto

A senior official has called for a central committee meeting in January to ratify the proposed coalition pact with President William Ruto’s UDA.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga to lead movement against Ruto’s plan to scrap term limits

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga accuses the UDA government of plotting to amend the Constitution to extend President William Ruto’s term, warning of threats...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Seventh ballot: Will Ruto risk a referendum vote in 2027?

Ahmednasir warns Kenya’s proposed seventh ballot could unify opposition and complicate President Ruto’s 2027 re-election strategy, sparking legal and political debate.

1 day ago

Top stories

Infotrak Poll: Ruto Leads Presidential Race if Election Were Held Today

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ranked second with 13 per cent support, while Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka followed closely at 12...

2 days ago

Kenya

Inside Cyrus Jirongo’s Final Business Push: Big Deals and Bold Moves

Former Nairobi County Clerk Philip Kisia offered rare insight into Jirongo’s last known business pursuits, describing him as a go-getter who refused to be...

3 days ago