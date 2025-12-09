Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The suspects allegedly promised applicants guaranteed slots in upcoming police recruitment exercises before collecting money in exchange for fake calling letters.

crime

2 women arrested in Nairobi over fake NPS calling letters

Police arrest two women in Nairobi for defrauding job seekers with counterfeit NPS calling letters. Sh330,200 recovered; manhunt underway for third suspect.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Police have arrested two women accused of defrauding job seekers using counterfeit National Police Service (NPS) calling letters in Nairobi’s city centre.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Evaline Jepchirchir Rotich and Jane Chepkonga Chelanga were apprehended by officers from Parliament Police Station following multiple complaints from victims at the busy Kencom area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspects allegedly promised applicants guaranteed slots in upcoming police recruitment exercises before collecting money in exchange for fake calling letters.

“The duo is accused of luring victims with promises of guaranteed jobs before taking their hard-earned money,” the DCI said.

A swift operation, guided by confidential intelligence, led to the arrests. Officers recovered Sh330,200 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the scam.

Further interrogation provided leads that took detectives to Upper Hill, where a suspected third accomplice fled upon spotting police.

The individual abandoned a Mazda Station Wagon, which was impounded at the scene.

A search of the vehicle yielded two additional counterfeit NPS calling letters, suggesting a broader fraud network targeting unsuspecting job seekers.

The two suspects are currently in custody as police prepare to arraign them, while a manhunt continues for the fleeing accomplice.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Govt hands over refurbished Gatundu Level V Hospital to Kiambu County

Ministry of Health hands over refurbished Gatundu Level 5 Hospital to Kiambu County, boosting healthcare delivery under the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

26 minutes ago

Kenya

Kalonzo, Gachagua declare Kamba–Kikuyu merger ‘already done’

Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua now claim the Kamba–Kikuyu political merger is already complete.

46 minutes ago

crime

Sexually assaulted and strangled: autopsy details Embakasi teen’s murder

Postmortem confirms 12-year-old Patience Mumbe was sexually assaulted and killed in Embakasi, Nairobi. Police review CCTV footage as investigations continue.

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya rights index risks downgrade as govt delays key reports

KNCHR urges Kenya to fast-track submission of overdue human rights reports under African Charter and CRPD, emphasizing accountability and protection of vulnerable groups.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Corruption impedes human rights, new report faults half-hearted measures

KNCHR urges whistleblower protection, HRBA adoption, and Conflict of Interest Act implementation to curb corruption threatening human rights in Kenya.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Economic, social and cultural rights violations top reported abuses in 2025

KNCHR reports ECOSOC rights violations as the most common complaints in Kenya, urging urgent action to protect access to health, education, housing, and social...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rights defenders demand unconditional release of activists arrested in solidarity protest

Six Kenyan activists arrested outside Tanzanian High Commission in Nairobi for solidarity protest demanding accountability over alleged human rights abuses.

4 hours ago

Africa

Samia urges unity as Tanzania marks independence under tight security

Tanzania marked its 64th Independence Day under unusually heavy security, with President Samia calling for unity amid fears of banned protests.

5 hours ago