2 women arrested in Nairobi over fake NPS calling letters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Police have arrested two women accused of defrauding job seekers using counterfeit National Police Service (NPS) calling letters in Nairobi’s city centre.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Evaline Jepchirchir Rotich and Jane Chepkonga Chelanga were apprehended by officers from Parliament Police Station following multiple complaints from victims at the busy Kencom area.

The suspects allegedly promised applicants guaranteed slots in upcoming police recruitment exercises before collecting money in exchange for fake calling letters.

“The duo is accused of luring victims with promises of guaranteed jobs before taking their hard-earned money,” the DCI said.

A swift operation, guided by confidential intelligence, led to the arrests. Officers recovered Sh330,200 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the scam.

Further interrogation provided leads that took detectives to Upper Hill, where a suspected third accomplice fled upon spotting police.

The individual abandoned a Mazda Station Wagon, which was impounded at the scene.

A search of the vehicle yielded two additional counterfeit NPS calling letters, suggesting a broader fraud network targeting unsuspecting job seekers.

The two suspects are currently in custody as police prepare to arraign them, while a manhunt continues for the fleeing accomplice.