NACADA’s Festive Season Strike on Drug Lords Targeting Kids in Langas, Casino Gishu County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – In a decisive pre-dawn raid in Langas, Eldoret, a multi-agency security team struck at the heart of a narcotics ring brazenly targeting school children and youth.

The operation, led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and the National Police Service, with critical support from the County Command, led to the arrest of three key suspects and the seizure of a shocking cache of illicit substances.

Confiscated from the hideout were over 300 rolls of cannabis, a full stone of cannabis, assorted chewable tobacco products, and a particularly alarming find: cannabis-laced cookies specifically packaged for distribution to underage children.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, attributed the successful bust to the ongoing, heightened suppression crackdowns intensified across the country during the festive season.

“This operation is a clear marker of our sustained vigilance. We are acting on precise intelligence, and we will not relent in protecting our children,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

The CEO revealed chilling intelligence guiding the crackdown. “Our reports indicate the traffickers we are nabbing have been deliberately and ruthlessly targeting school children and the youth. This is not just business for them; it is an attack on our nation’s future.”

Issuing a stern and direct warning to drug peddlers and their masters, Dr. Omerikwa declared, “This is a direct message to the drug lords: your time is up. We are coming for you, your networks, and your profits. Your next destination is a jail cell, and we will ensure you face the full, unforgiving force of the law.”

Dubbed Operation on Narcotics, this latest action underscores a zero-tolerance policy by the Government.

The arrested suspects are currently held at Langas Police Station, awaiting arraignment in court to face charges that could lead to severe penalties.

The authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, affirming that the festive season crackdown is in full force to safeguard communities.