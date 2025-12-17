Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nabs smuggled liquor in Mai Mahiu and Kijabe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Tuesday led a multi-agency operation that resulted in the arrest of suspects and the recovery of thousands of illicit alcohol bottles in Mai Mahiu and Kijabe towns, as part of heightened festive season enforcement aimed at protecting communities from alcohol-related harm.

The operation, conducted on 17 December 2025 at noon in collaboration with officers from the National Police Service (NPS), followed complaints from members of the public regarding the sale of illicit alcoholic products within Kijabe.

Acting on the intelligence, NACADA enforcement officers arrested a woman who was selling Ugandan coffee-flavoured vodka from her residential house.Further investigations led officers to Mai Mahiu, where a search was conducted at the residence of a male suspect believed to be the source of the illicit alcohol. During the operation, authorities recovered 2,526 plastic bottles, each containing 200 millilitres of alcohol, all originating from Uganda.

Speaking during the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the enforcement action forms part of ongoing festive season operations designed to safeguard Kenyans from the health, safety, and social harms associated with alcohol consumption.

“This operation is part of our intensified festive season interventions to protect communities, families, and especially young people from the dangers posed by illicit, counterfeit, and irresponsibly packaged alcohol,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He noted that the crackdown also supports broader government measures aimed at curtailing the manufacture, distribution, and consumption of illicit and counterfeit alcohol, as well as illegal drugs, during the holiday period and beyond.

Dr. Omerikwa further revealed that cross-border surveillance has been heightened to disrupt smuggling networks and prevent unscrupulous individuals from endangering the lives of Kenyans by flooding the market with illegal products.

“We are working closely with security agencies to seal loopholes along our borders. Anyone attempting to profit from harmful substances at the expense of public safety will be decisively dealt with,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning to manufacturers and distributors, the NACADA CEO reiterated that the Authority will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders.

“Licences will be cancelled immediately for any manufacturer or distributor found flouting the law. Those involved will be prosecuted without exception,” he said.

