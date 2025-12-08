Muturi turns to sheng to court Gen Z ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Democratic Party Leader Justin Muturi has stirred debate online after posting a Sheng-laced message on X, in what many observers see as an effort to appeal to Gen Z voters as the race toward the 2027 General Election gains momentum.



“Wadau a new week has started, si mboka zenu zijipe siku zombotote,” Muturi wrote on Monday — a light, casual message encouraging Kenyans to let their weekly hustles unfold.



The post immediately caught attention, not only for its informal tone but also because it came from a veteran politician who once served as National Assembly Speaker in the 11th and 12th Parliament and later as a Cabinet Secretary.



Muturi, who is now a key figure in the growing Unite Opposition coalition, appears to be aligning himself with a broader tactic adopted by opposition leaders seeking to appeal to younger, digitally active voters.

The coalition includes former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP leader Martha Karua and DAP–Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, among others, a line-up positioning itself to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.



The renewed charm offensive comes barely a week after the opposition suffered heavy losses in the November 27, 2025 by-elections.

In Mbeere North, where Muturi has strong political roots, his DP party candidate narrowly lost to UDA’s Leo Wamuthende in a closely watched parliamentary race.



Muturi’s attempt to speak the language of the youth, however, attracted mixed reactions online.



One user, @koroabiriana, asked: “Sheng nani kakufunza bwana Ag?”

Another, @B_Ajurik, wrote: “Politics is a game for the shameless… punde tu wakiuma nje kiswahili inabadilika wanaongea hadi shembeteng.”

The criticism grew sharper, with @BrianMPeter saying: “Hata uongee Ki-Mbeere, we will never embrace you… You had a chance to help your people while in government.”

Another user, @dagitarihatari, added: “Hata uongee kama sisi huwezi kuwa mmoja wetu. Tutashuka na nyinyi mafala.”



According to observers, the opposition’s increasing use of slang, memes and digital-friendly language represents a shift in how leaders communicate, particularly after Gen Z shaped national discourse through online activism and street protests in recent years.

The strategy, however, may not yield the desired results.

Recent by-elections, where the opposition suffered narrow losses in key constituencies, showed that while Gen Z is vocal and active online, they do not yet translate into decisive votes on the ground.