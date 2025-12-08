Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Justin Muturi during a confrontation with a voter in Nov 27, 2025 Mbeere North parliamentary by-election

Kenya

Muturi turns to sheng to court Gen Z ahead of 2027

The use of sheng signals a new approach by the opposition to connect with younger audiences as they gear up for the 2027 elections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Democratic Party Leader Justin Muturi has stirred debate online after posting a Sheng-laced message on X, in what many observers see as an effort to appeal to Gen Z voters as the race toward the 2027 General Election gains momentum.

Wadau a new week has started, si mboka zenu zijipe siku zombotote,” Muturi wrote on Monday — a light, casual message encouraging Kenyans to let their weekly hustles unfold.

The post immediately caught attention, not only for its informal tone but also because it came from a veteran politician who once served as National Assembly Speaker in the 11th and 12th Parliament and later as a Cabinet Secretary.

Muturi, who is now a key figure in the growing Unite Opposition coalition, appears to be aligning himself with a broader tactic adopted by opposition leaders seeking to appeal to younger, digitally active voters.

The coalition includes former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP leader Martha Karua and DAP–Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, among others, a line-up positioning itself to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

The renewed charm offensive comes barely a week after the opposition suffered heavy losses in the November 27, 2025 by-elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Mbeere North, where Muturi has strong political roots, his DP party candidate narrowly lost to UDA’s Leo Wamuthende in a closely watched parliamentary race.

Muturi’s attempt to speak the language of the youth, however, attracted mixed reactions online.

One user, @koroabiriana, asked: “Sheng nani kakufunza bwana Ag?”

Another, @B_Ajurik, wrote: “Politics is a game for the shameless… punde tu wakiuma nje kiswahili inabadilika wanaongea hadi shembeteng.”

The criticism grew sharper, with @BrianMPeter saying: “Hata uongee Ki-Mbeere, we will never embrace you… You had a chance to help your people while in government.”

Another user, @dagitarihatari, added: “Hata uongee kama sisi huwezi kuwa mmoja wetu. Tutashuka na nyinyi mafala.”

According to observers, the opposition’s increasing use of slang, memes and digital-friendly language represents a shift in how leaders communicate, particularly after Gen Z shaped national discourse through online activism and street protests in recent years.

The strategy, however, may not yield the desired results.

Recent by-elections, where the opposition suffered narrow losses in key constituencies, showed that while Gen Z is vocal and active online, they do not yet translate into decisive votes on the ground.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya, UK boost health partnership in new deal

The collaboration aims to upgrade Kenya’s readiness for emerging health threats and expand innovation.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC targets mega projects, service centres in proactive anti-graft war

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud announces intensified surveillance of capital-intensive projects, expanded crackdowns on bribery, and stronger asset recovery after tracing Sh22.9bn, recovering Sh3.4bn and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Mudavadi promises fair representation for Iteso community

Mudavadi said the government will respond through a structured, lawful process under the principles of equality and inclusive governance.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced in 12 months

EACC reports recovering Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced in the year ending June, with proactive investigations preventing a Sh16.5bn loss as corruption...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Arati, Barasa Tie for Top Position in Politrack Africa County Governance Index

Arati and Barasa, both first-term governors, were lauded for consistent progress in infrastructure expansion, prudent fiscal management, and improved social services.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Chair Ethekon: Stealing an Election in Kenya Is Impossible

Ethekon defended the credibility of the recent by-polls, saying the electoral system is now structured in a way that makes manipulation “not just difficult,...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Ombudsman Orders PS Ronoh to Release Sugar Mill Leasing Records or Face Prosecution

The request specifically asked for the letters of award, the full lease agreements, and the criteria used to select private companies taking over operations...

5 hours ago

Top stories

IEBC Chair Ethekon Warns of ‘Super Agents’ Hijacking Elections, Cites Alarming Political Interference

Ethekon said the commission had recorded several incidents where senior political figures stormed polling stations, forced their way into tallying centres and issued threats...

5 hours ago