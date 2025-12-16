Connect with us

Muteti freed on Sh15,000 bail after denying publishing incendiary post

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Boniface Mulinge Muteti pleaded not guilty over allegations of disseminating false information on social media.

Muteti is accused of publishing a provocative post on his X account on December 6, 2025, under the username Mulinge Muteti.

According to the charge sheet, the statement violated Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalises the publication of false information calculated to cause panic, chaos or violence.

Upon taking plea, Muteti was granted bail of Sh15,000 pending trial.

The matter is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on December 30, 2025.

