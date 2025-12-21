Museveni chairs ad hoc summit on security crisis in eastern DR Congo

NAIROBI,Kenya,Dec 21 — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday chaired an ad hoc regional summit at State House, Entebbe, focused on the deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the wider Great Lakes region.

In a statement, Museveni said the meeting brought together regional leaders and representatives to assess the conflict dynamics and strengthen coordination toward lasting peace.

“I am currently chairing the Ad-Hoc Summit on the Security Situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the region at State House, Entebbe,” Museveni said Sunday.

“I am encouraged by the discussions and the strong commitment of participating countries to collaborate for lasting peace and stability in the Great Lakes region.”

The summit comes amid renewed fighting in eastern DRC involving the M23 rebel movement, Congolese government forces (FARDC) and allied militias, particularly in North and South Kivu provinces.

The violence has triggered a deepening humanitarian crisis and heightened regional tensions, drawing in neighboring countries and international mediators.

On December 16, the M23, operating under the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), announced it would “unilaterally withdraw” from the strategic city of Uvira in South Kivu.

The group described the move as a trust-building measure intended to give fresh peace efforts a chance to succeed.

In a statement, AFC/M23 said the decision followed progress under the Doha Peace Process, including the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement on November 15, 2025, and was taken at the request of United States mediators.

“Despite continued provocations and abuses by the FARDC and its allies, the Alliance Fleuve Congo has decided to initiate a unilateral trust-building measure in order to give the Doha peace process the maximum chance to succeed,” the group said.

However, the rebels warned that previous withdrawals had been exploited by Congolese forces, allied Wazalendo militias and other armed groups to reoccupy territory and target civilians accused of sympathising with M23.

The group called on guarantors of the peace process to urgently establish mechanisms to manage Uvira, including demilitarisation, civilian protection, infrastructure safeguarding and ceasefire monitoring through the deployment of a neutral force.

M23 leader Corneille Nangaa also reiterated that the group would not allow armed factions hostile to Burundi to use areas under its control as rear bases for cross-border attacks, a pledge aimed at easing tensions with Bujumbura.

The announcement followed days of intense fighting in and around Uvira.

Residents reported artillery fire and gun battles that forced thousands of civilians to flee into neighbouring Burundi. Shops and schools were closed as families sheltered indoors, while Burundi temporarily shut its border with eastern DRC.

The regional escalation unfolded barely a week after a high-profile peace agreement brokered in Washington by US President Donald Trump between DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The deal, witnessed by several regional leaders including Kenya’s President William Ruto, committed Kinshasa and Kigali to a permanent ceasefire, disarmament of armed groups, the return of refugees and enhanced regional economic cooperation.

M23, however, is not a signatory to the Washington Accords and is pursuing parallel talks with the Congolese government under Qatari mediation, underscoring the fragile and fragmented nature of current peace efforts.

Diplomatic pressure has continued to mount.

On December 17, the United States issued its strongest warning yet over the conflict, saying it was prepared to take enforcement action to ensure compliance with the Washington Accords.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau conveyed the message during talks with DRC Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner in Washington.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council on December 20 unanimously adopted Resolution 2808 (2025), extending the mandate of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) until December 20, 2026.

The Council expressed grave concern over the worsening security and humanitarian situation in eastern DRC, strongly condemning the M23 offensive and urging Rwanda to withdraw any forces from Congolese territory.

The UN says the latest fighting has displaced about 200,000 people in recent weeks, with dozens killed or wounded, while Burundi reports tens of thousands of refugees crossing its border.

Against this backdrop, Museveni’s summit is being closely watched as part of intensified regional diplomacy aimed at de-escalating the conflict and aligning African-led initiatives with international mediation efforts.

Regional leaders have repeatedly stressed that a durable solution to the crisis in eastern DRC can only be achieved through sustained political dialogue, cooperation among neighbouring states and full implementation of agreed peace frameworks.