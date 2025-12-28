Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Mudavadi Visits Mungoma Caves, Pledges to Boost Cultural Tourism in Vihiga

The caves, regarded as the womb of Maragoli culture, continue to host rituals, ceremonies, and initiation rites, preserving centuries-old traditions.

Published

VIHIGA, Kenya, Dec 28 – Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi visited the historic Mungoma Caves in Vihiga County, fondly known as “Hango Humulogoli,” the sacred home of Mulogoli, founder and hero of the Maragoli community.

The tour of the caves, which serve as a vital cultural and historical landmark, offered Mudavadi a deep sense of reflection and appreciation for the Maragoli heritage. The caves, regarded as the womb of Maragoli culture, continue to host rituals, ceremonies, and initiation rites, preserving centuries-old traditions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Stepping inside feels like entering a mythical underworld, rich with history, folklore, and the spiritual identity of the Maragoli people,” Mudavadi tweeted following his visit.

Historically, the Mungoma Caves provided refuge for locals resisting British colonial rule, including during the Mau Mau movement, offering shelter to individuals fleeing colonial forces. Today, the caves have become an attraction for tourists keen to explore Kenya’s cultural heritage and independence struggle, while fostering pride and identity within the Maragoli community.

During the visit, Mudavadi assured the local population of the government’s commitment to uplift Mungoma Caves into a nationally recognized shrine and a key tourism site. He revealed plans to develop the area into a picnic and cultural tourism hub with both national and international appeal.

“I will be advancing a proposal to establish a clear development framework,” he said, highlighting that the initiative will focus on upgrading road access, power connectivity, and water supply, while enabling the local community to benefit economically from tourism.

Formed by massive boulders creating winding hollow passages, the Mungoma Caves continue to stand as a testament to Maragoli culture, resilience, and Kenya’s rich historical tapestry, making the site a cornerstone for cultural preservation and community-driven development.

The visit marks a significant step towards integrating heritage conservation with economic empowerment, ensuring that the caves remain both a source of pride and a driver for regional tourism in Vihiga County.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto Confirms CBC Transition Ready, Warns Against Politicising Education

The President said the government had taken all necessary steps to guarantee a smooth start for students moving into senior school in January 2026.

55 minutes ago

Kenya

Govt has allocated Sh44bn to Ensure Smooth Transition of 1.13 Million Students to Senior School – President Ruto

President Ruto assured parents and stakeholders that schools would access the funds before students report in January, ensuring no child is left behind.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Infotrak Poll: Ruto Leads Presidential Race if Election Were Held Today

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ranked second with 13 per cent support, while Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka followed closely at 12...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Evergreen Estate Residents Decry Illegal Construction Despite Court Orders

The residents claim that the contractor resumed work on Sunday, taking advantage of the festive season when many homeowners and enforcement officers were away...

2 hours ago

Kenya

LNG – Powered Vessel Höegh Australis from Singapore Makes Historic First Call at Port of Mombasa

The arrival of the state-of-the-art vessel signals Mombasa Port’s growing capacity to accommodate next-generation, low-emission ships, in line with global efforts to promote cleaner...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA Issues Safety Alert as Heavy Rains and Fog Increase Road Risks

NTSA warned that the adverse weather has significantly heightened road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

3 hours ago

Top stories

UDA Leads Party Popularity at 23pc as Kenya Eyes 2027 Elections – Infotrak Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains Kenya’s most popular political party, according to a new opinion poll by Infotrak...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Babu Owino Tops Infotrak Poll as Preferred Luo Political Kingpin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has emerged as the most preferred Luo political kingpin, according to a...

4 hours ago