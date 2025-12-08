Mudavadi promises fair representation for Iteso community

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has pledged a structured and lawful process to address concerns raised by leaders drawn from the Iteso community.



Mudavadi gave the assurance on Monday after the leaders presented a memorandum seeking stronger inclusion and fair representation in government.



The delegation, led by Teso North MP Oku Kaunya, met Mudavadi in his Nairobi office, outlining proposals on affirmative action, deeper engagement with national government, and administrative recognition for the community.



Mudavadi said the government had carefully taken note of the issues raised and would work with the community to develop a coordinated way forward.



“We have listened to the Iteso leadership with an open mind and a commitment to fairness,” Mudavadi said. “Their concerns will be followed through within government systems in a structured and lawful manner.”



He praised the delegation for its unity and for acknowledging efforts by President William Ruto’s administration to ensure all communities benefit from the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).



“I appreciate their unity of purpose and their recognition of the progress being made under President Ruto’s administration,” he said.



“BETA is not just a national blueprint—it is a people-centered agenda that expands opportunities, transforms livelihoods and improves service delivery across the country.”



Mudavadi said the 2010 Constitution particularly its provisions on equality, affirmative action for marginalized groups and inclusive governance will guide the government’s response to the Iteso petition.



“The Constitution is clear on fair representation and affirmative action. We are committed to upholding these principles as we work with the Iteso community,” he added.



MP Kaunya said the community was seeking stronger visibility at the national level and better access to government opportunities.



“Our proposals are aimed at ensuring the Iteso are not left behind. We want meaningful engagement and recognition within the national government structure,” Kaunya said.



Mudavadi assured the leaders of continued dialogue, saying his office would maintain close engagement with the community as discussions progress.