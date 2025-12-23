MP Oron Brings Early Christmas Relief to Women in Kisumu Central

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 23 – Women across Kisumu Central Constituency are receiving early Christmas support following the launch of a constituency-wide festive outreach programme spearheaded by Member of Parliament Oron.

The initiative, which involves the distribution of wheat flour and other basic food items, is being implemented ward by ward within Kisumu Central ahead of its expansion to other constituencies across Kisumu County after Christmas.

On Monday, the programme reached Kaloleni area in Shauri Moyo, where hundreds of women and mothers gathered to receive food supplies aimed at helping households celebrate the festive season.

Speaking during the distribution, Oron said the exercise was designed to ensure that no woman or family in Kisumu Central is left out during the Christmas period.

“We are moving from ward to ward to make sure every mother benefits before we extend the programme to the rest of Kisumu County,” he said.

The MP noted that the festive outreach reflects a long-standing personal tradition of supporting vulnerable families during Christmas, which he said began years before he entered elective politics.

“Christmas is about sharing and giving,” Oron said. “Even families with very little deserve to sit together and share a meal during this season.”

He observed that many women in low-income areas face daily economic challenges that make festive celebrations difficult, with some households struggling to afford basic meals.

“When you support a mother with food, you support the entire family,” he said.

“The children eat, and the household finds relief.”

Oron said the Kisumu Central phase of the programme will be concluded before December 24, after which similar distributions will be carried out in other constituencies across Kisumu County between December 24 and 27.

“What Kisumu Central is enjoying should be shared across the county,” he said.

“The Christmas spirit must reach every corner of Kisumu.”

During the event, the MP also urged residents, especially young people, to register for national identity cards and voter registration, emphasizing the importance of civic participation.

“There can be no meaningful participation in leadership without identification and registration,” he said.

“I encourage all eligible citizens, especially young people and young mothers, to register.”

He added that several centres within Kisumu Central, including Uduma Centre, are currently offering ID issuance and voter registration services.

The outreach comes amid growing public speculation linking Oron to a possible bid for the Kisumu County governor’s seat in the 2027 general election.

While he did not address the matter directly, his expanded countywide engagement has drawn attention.

For beneficiaries in Kaloleni, the support brought timely relief.

“This will help us celebrate Christmas with our children,” said one woman who received food supplies.

“We are grateful to be remembered.”

The festive outreach is expected to continue across Kisumu Central in the coming days before transitioning into a countywide tour aimed at supporting vulnerable households during the Christmas season.