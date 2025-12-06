Connect with us

Denar Joseph Hamisi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Nominated MP Joseph Hamisi dies at 56, Wetang’ula says death great loss

The National Assembly mourns the death of Nominated MP Denar Joseph Hamisi, 56. Speaker Moses Wetang’ula praises his humility, professionalism, and dedication to national service. Funeral arrangements will be communicated soon.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6– The National Assembly has announced the death of Nominated Member of Parliament Denar Joseph Hamisi, who passed away on Saturday morning at around 7am.

In a formal notification to the House, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula described the news as a profound loss to Parliament and the nation.

“It is with profound sorrow that I hereby notify the House and the entire Parliamentary fraternity of the untimely demise of Nominated Member, the late Hon. Denar Joseph Hamisi, MP,” he said.

Hamisi, 56, was nominated to the National Assembly following the 2022 General Election under the Amani National Congress (ANC).

Until his death, he served in two key committees — the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, and the Select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities — where colleagues praised him for his diligence and steady commitment to national service.

Public service

Born in 1969 in Kinango, Hamisi pursued his early education at Mombasa Baptist High School before advancing to the United States International University–Africa, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management in 2000 and a Master’s in International Business Administration in 2002.

He later earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi in 2006.
Hamisi had an extensive career in both public and private sectors before joining Parliament.

His public service roles included serving as Director of the Coast Development Authority (2007–2010), Commissioner at the then Electoral Commission of Kenya (2007–2008), Director at the Kenya Airports Authority (2009–2012), Director at the Kenya National Accreditation Services (2011–2012), and Council Member at both the University of Nairobi (2013–2018) and Moi University (2021–2022).

Speaker Wetang’ula said the late MP would be remembered for his humility, professionalism, and steadfast dedication to serving the nation.

“He will be fondly remembered for humility and steadfast commitment to service to the nation. His passing is a great loss not only to the House but also to the nation at large,” he noted.

The Speaker also announced the formation of a team of MPs to work with the family in planning a befitting send-off.

The delegation will be led by Deputy Leader of the Majority Party, Owen Baya.

Wetangula said that further details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

