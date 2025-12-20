Motorists Claim KeNHA Engineered Congestion on Salgaa–Mau Route

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has criticised the timing of ongoing roadworks along the Salgaa–Mau Summit Corridor, accusing the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) of deliberately creating traffic congestion to justify plans to introduce tolling on public highways.

In a statement issued on December 20, 2025, MAK expressed concern over what it described as the “carefree and insensitive conduct” of KeNHA, particularly during the festive season when thousands of Kenyans travel across the country.

The Association said scheduling major roadworks during a period of peak holiday travel contradicts KeNHA’s mandate to ensure seamless connectivity and efficient mobility across the national road network.

“The congestion currently being experienced at Mai Mahiu, Gilgil, Salgaa and Kikopey is not accidental. It is artificial and engineered to falsely demonstrate congestion and justify the push for tolling public highways by profit-seeking private interests,” MAK said.

MAK noted that while the Salgaa–Mau Summit route traditionally experiences increased traffic during the festive season due to its role as a key link to the Rift Valley and western regions, the current delays have been exacerbated by poorly timed roadworks.

The motorists’ lobby rejected what it termed poor administration and called for greater accountability and transparency in infrastructure planning.

It urged KeNHA to adopt people-centred approaches that prioritise road safety, efficient mobility and the dignity of motorists.

The association also called on authorities to engage the public meaningfully before implementing infrastructure projects that significantly affect travel and livelihoods, particularly during peak periods.

KeNHA had not responded to the allegations by the time of publication.