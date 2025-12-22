Connect with us

More Kenyans Embrace Plastic Surgery and Botox to Rejuvenate Appearance This Festive Season

More Kenyans are embracing plastic surgery and Botox treatments this festive season to enhance their appearance, boost confidence, and correct physical discomfort, with procedures offered safely in Nairobi at AJ Plastic Surgery Centre.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – As myths around plastic surgery fade, more Kenyans are embracing the procedures as a way to rejuvenate their physical appearance and boost self-confidence, especially during the festive season.

According to Dr. Martin Ajujo, a plastic surgeon at AJ Plastic Surgery Centre, Kenyans seek plastic surgery for both reconstructive and aesthetic purposes.

“Plastic surgery is the process of reconstructing defects someone has been born with or acquired through accident, burn, or infection. Cosmetic or aesthetic plastic surgery aims to enhance one’s form to make it more appealing,” Dr. Ajujo explained.

Among the most common procedures is breast surgery, which includes breast reduction to relieve discomfort caused by excessively large breasts, and breast augmentation using fat or silicone implants.

Agatha, a patient who underwent breast reduction, shared her journey: “After childbearing, my breasts never shrank back to normal, causing pain and difficulty in performing daily chores. Plastic surgery helped me regain comfort and confidence.”

Non-invasive procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers, and hair transplants are also increasingly popular. Once a reserve for celebrities, Botox has gained acceptance among professionals in their 30s, as well as retirees in their 60s. “Today’s Botox treatments are not about frozen expressions or dramatic transformations. They soften signs of ageing while keeping expressions intact,” Dr. Ajujo said.

Brides, grooms, and corporate professionals are among those seeking treatments to look refreshed for special occasions.

Despite growing acceptance, stigma and misinformation remain barriers. Some people still associate Botox with vanity or fear unnatural results, while others believe it is a treatment only for the affluent or foreigners.

Surprisingly, international patients travel to Kenya for cost-effective and high-quality plastic surgery services. Dr. Ajujo emphasized that all procedures are performed by internationally trained surgeons in accredited facilities, ensuring safety and excellent results.

He also warned against unqualified providers, highlighting risks such as droopy eyelids, uneven smiles, and infections. “It is crucial to prioritize medical precision, sterile environments, and expertise in facial anatomy to achieve natural-looking results,” he said.

For those seeking cosmetic enhancements this festive season, Botox treatments can be completed in just 15 minutes, with results visible within three to seven days and lasting up to four months.

