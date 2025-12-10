Mombasa Police Arrest Man for Defrauding Holidaymakers with Fake Online Rentals

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Police in Nyali, Mombasa, have arrested a man suspected of defrauding holidaymakers through fake online accommodation listings, a crime that has reportedly duped several travellers seeking Airbnb-style apartments along the Kenyan Coast.

According to detectives, the suspect, identified as Brian Masika, is alleged to have posted non-existent rental units on social media, collected payments from unsuspecting guests, and vanished before their arrival.

In one notable incident on December 1, 2025, a Nairobi resident seeking a family holiday came across a listing titled Brima Mangu Apartment 2B.

The online photos depicted a beachfront apartment in Mombasa. After contacting someone claiming to be the owner, the victim agreed to pay Sh6,000 per night, transferring Sh24,000 for four nights.

Upon arriving in Mombasa on December 4, the family could not reach Masika and discovered that the apartment did not exist. The matter was immediately reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nyali.

“Hooked by the charming visuals and smooth talk, the holiday planner sent Sh24000 for four nights, blissfully unaware he was walking straight into a lion’s den,” the DCI stated.

“Upon arriving in Mombasa on December 4, 2025, he quickly found himself in a pickle: all attempts to contact Brian Masika fell flat, leaving him high and dry without a roof over his head.”

Following investigations, detectives traced and arrested Masika. He is being held in custody as police complete their inquiries ahead of arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has urged members of the public to verify online accommodation listings, especially during the festive period when demand is high and scams increase.

“During this festive season, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations strongly advises the public to exercise caution when booking accommodations online. Remember, not every enticing offer is legitimate, stay vigilant to avoid falling prey to scams,” the DCI advised.

