Molo MP Slams ‘Cheap Politics’ Over Safaricom Sale, Backs Infrastructure Push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has defended the government’s decision to sell 15% of its shareholding in Safaricom, insisting the move is aimed at unlocking funds for major infrastructure projects while shielding Kenyans from additional tax burdens.

Speaking at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Molo, Kuria said the sale has been deliberately distorted by political opponents who, he claimed, are misleading the public by suggesting the government is disposing of its entire stake in the telecommunications giant.

“The decision by the government is to ensure development is going on as planned while cushioning Kenyans from more taxes, because they have already been overstretched,” Kuria said.

He stressed that the government currently holds 35% of Safaricom’s shares and is only disposing of 15%, with revenue earmarked for upgrading key infrastructure to ease chronic traffic congestion and open up interior towns for investment.

“This money will help develop modern infrastructure so as to expand our trade,” the MP noted.

Kuria welcomed President William Ruto’s ongoing efforts to dual the Rironi–Mau Summit–Malaba highway, saying the Northern Corridor remains essential for regional commerce, with most East African imports channeled through Kenya.

“We all know how Kenyans struggle with snarl-ups, especially during the festive season. Some even spend nights on the road due to narrow highways,” he said.

Kuria argued that such megaprojects require creative financing models—including Public-Private Partnerships and partial privatization of state corporations—to avoid over-taxation and ensure the country’s development agenda proceeds uninterrupted.

The Molo legislator criticized the opposition for what he termed “cheap politics,” cautioning that constant politicization of development issues risks derailing national progress.

“We can’t politic everything. We must support ideas meant to stir development and growth of the state,” he said.

He urged leaders from both Kenya Kwanza and the opposition to embrace mature politics that promotes unity rather than stoking divisions.

“As we do our politics, we must refrain from inciting Kenyans against each other. We, the political class, are the main cause of tribalism and disunity,” he said.

Kuria disclosed that the government is also considering privatizing or selling a portion of its shares in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to maximize its potential and generate resources for priority national projects.