Molo MP Kimani Kuria locked in dispute over Sh10.5m Mercedes Benz

Dec 24 – A financial dispute involving a Member of Parliament and a city car dealer has spilled into the courts, exposing a tangled tale of unpaid debts, a luxury vehicle, and allegations of forceful repossession.

Molo MP Kuria Kimani is at the centre of the controversy, which involves a Mercedes Benz Maybach valued at Sh10.5 million. Court documents show the vehicle, registration number KDK 650S, is currently at the heart of a bitter legal battle.

The dispute began in June 2024 when Re-Release Hire Purchase Limited sold the vehicle to a third party for Sh10.5 million. A sale agreement required the buyer to pay a deposit, with the balance due within seven days.

However, after paying the deposit, the buyer allegedly failed to clear the outstanding balance. Re-Release claims it issued a demand letter before the MP approached the firm and took possession of the car.

In his court filings, Kimani states that he urgently needed a vehicle and had agreed to a temporary arrangement as negotiations continued. He says he later parked the car at his rural home, where angry youths stormed the property in June 2024 and vandalised the house, destroyed two vehicles and took off with hundreds of chickens.

The MP claims the incident was instigated by individuals protesting his support for the controversial finance deal. He says he has since rebuilt the house.

Re-Release, however, disputes the MP’s version of events, saying efforts to recover the vehicle amicably have been futile. The company claims the MP refused to pay the balance and denied its agents access to the car, allegedly with the help of armed guards.

The firm moved to court through lawyers Kinyanjui, Kirimi & Company Advocates and obtained interim orders barring the MP from selling, auctioning, alienating or otherwise dealing with the vehicle pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Milimani Commercial Court magistrate Thomas Nzyoki barred Lux Auctioneers and two other auctioneering firms from repossessing or interfering with the vehicle until the matter is heard and determined.