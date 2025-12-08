MoH publishes full Kenya–US health deal after public pressure

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – The Ministry of Health has released the full 37-page agreement on the Sh208 billion Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework, making the document publicly accessible for the first time.

In a statement shared on its official X handle, the Ministry said the publication was done “in line with Article 35 on Access to Information.”

The document is now available for any citizen to read.

The move follows Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s promise that the deal signed in Washington, D.C., earlier this month would be made public after raising significant public debate.

“It’s a public document, and it takes care of the interests of our people,” Duale said earlier. “We made sure the National Treasury, the Attorney General, and the Ministry of Health legal team reviewed it.”

President William Ruto witnessed the signing of the Health Cooperation Framework, which was signed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Ruto said the partnership will accelerate Kenya’s push for universal health coverage by modernising hospital equipment, improving the supply of medical commodities, strengthening emergency preparedness, and supporting the rollout of the Social Health Authority.

“The framework we sign today adds momentum to my administration’s universal health coverage,” the President said. “It ensures modern equipment for hospitals, timely medical supplies, a stronger health workforce, and health insurance for all.”

“This gesture of goodwill by President Donald Trump reinforces our mobilisation of domestic resources in the health sector. Every shilling and dollar will be spent efficiently, effectively, and accountably,” he said.

The deal had raised concerns of medical data breaches but Duale allayed the fears noting that the ban does not allow the sharing of any identifiable data such as ID numbers, addresses, or individual medical histories.

“The concerns are unfounded,” he said. “Only aggregated, non-identifiable information will be used—totals, trends, performance indicators and system-level outcomes.”

The Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework will see the United States invest Sh208 billion in Kenya’s health system over five years, with an additional two years allocated for reporting and monitoring.

The partnership builds on a 25-year health relationship between the two countries, valued at more than Sh910 billion.