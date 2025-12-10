Ministry of Defence Wins Four Major National Awards for Excellence and Accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 — The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been recognized as one of Kenya’s top-performing public institutions after winning four prestigious national awards for excellence in financial reporting, accountability, and public sector leadership.

At the 2025 Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards, the Ministry was declared the overall winner in the Public Sector Category and the Top Performer among all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This achievement underscores the MoD’s commitment to transparency, adherence to financial reporting standards, and good governance practices.

Additionally, the MoD received two awards from the Office of the Head of Public Service: the Unmodified Audit Opinion Award and the Leadership in Driving the Public Service Transformation Agenda 2025.

These accolades highlight the Ministry’s consistent clean audit record and its pivotal role in advancing national and county-level development initiatives under the government’s transformation agenda.

The awards were presented to Defence Cabinet Secretary Hon. Soipan Tuya at a ceremony held at Defence Headquarters (DHQ). The presentation was made by Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, in the presence of senior Ministry officials and department heads.

CS Tuya praised the accomplishment, attributing the recognition to the professionalism, discipline, and dedication that define the Ministry’s operations.

“These awards affirm the Ministry of Defence’s unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and responsible stewardship of public resources. Our civilian and uniformed teams continue to demonstrate the highest standards of public service,” said CS Tuya.

PS Mariru also commended the staff, noting that the awards reflect a Ministry-wide effort to maintain exemplary governance systems while managing complex public sector demands.

The Ministry’s outstanding performance this year cements its reputation as a model public institution and strengthens its foundation for continued accountability, efficiency, and excellence in service to the nation.