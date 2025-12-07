Police officer fatally stabbed during night raid to arrest murder suspect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – A police officer was stabbed to death on Friday night during an operation to arrest a murder suspect in Matisi, Trans Nzoia County.

Police confirmed that Police Constable Patrick Ouma was fatally stabbed in the neck by an assailant who attacked him as officers confronted a group of armed young men believed to be shielding a murder suspect.

According to a report filed at Matisi Police Station, the incident occurred on December 5, 2025, at about 7.5 pm, when a team from the Trans Nzoia West Divisional Crime Unit (DivCrime) was pursuing the suspect within Matisi township.

During the confrontation, one of the attackers allegedly lunged at Constable Ouma and stabbed him, inflicting a critical injury.

Patrol officers from Matisi Police Station, led by the Station Commander, responded immediately to reinforce the Crime team.

“The injured officer was rushed to Cherangani Nursing Home hospital and on arrival he was pronounced dead,” the police report noted.

The officer’s body is being preserved at the facility pending a postmortem and further procedures.

Police arrested 23 suspects during the operation. They were later transferred to Kitale Police Station for interrogation.

Officers also reported expending ammunition during the confrontation, including rounds from an M4 rifle, AK-47, and CZ firearm.

Investigations by DCI Trans Nzoia West are underway to identify those directly involved in the fatal attack as well as the broader criminal network linked to the murder case that prompted the operation.

Police have yet to confirm whether the primary murder suspect targeted in the operation is among those arrested.