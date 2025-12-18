Connect with us

crime

Man with mental illness killed after straying into wrong homestead in Nyamira

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Police in Nyamira County are investigating the killing of a man with a history of mental illness who was attacked after mistakenly wandering into another homestead.

Police said the incident was reported on December 16 at about 10 a.m. by a village elder from Karatini village, who said he discovered the injured man lying by the roadside with multiple cuts across his body in Boisanga Two sub-location, Itibo location.

According to the police report, the village elder, William Jomo Obiero, found the victim while returning from a nearby Health Centre, where he had escorted a relative for treatment.

“He sought assistance from the locals and managed to assist the victim by rushing him to Itibo Health Centre where first aid was rendered,” the police report said.

The victim was then referred to Nyamira County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations established that the deceased was a resident of Karatini “B” village, about two kilometres from where he was found, and had a known history of mental illness.

He was last seen at his home on the evening of December 15, at around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the man had inadvertently left his home and gone to the residence of Peter Ndubi Mikaye.

An alarm was raised, drawing neighbours—most of them relatives—who allegedly attacked the victim using crude weapons and sharp objects before dumping him at the roadside.

Officers who visited the scene recovered broken pieces of wood stained with blood, which were traced back to the suspect’s homestead.

The house was later found deserted.

The body was taken to Our Lady of Mercy Ibara Mission Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said the case file has been forwarded to the Nyamira North Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, who is handling the matter.

