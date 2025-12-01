Magwanga Condemns Illegal Locking of Homa Bay County Offices, Calls on Governor Wanga to Act

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1- Homabay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga has issued a scathing condemnation after his office, along with the County Secretary’s and Payroll Management departments, was allegedly locked in what he describes as an unlawful and politically-motivated assault on county administration.

In a press statement, Magwanga said the closure of the offices barred staff from performing their duties and amounted to blatant impunity and abuse of power.

“It has come to my urgent attention that my office, alongside the County Secretary and Payroll Management offices, has been unlawfully locked. This act is not only unethical and illegal but an alarming display of blatant impunity,” he said.

Magwanga termed the move a calculated attempt to undermine his authority and disrupt the functioning of the county government.

He accused unnamed political actors of weaponising administrative processes to settle political scores at the expense of service delivery.

“Locking up government offices over political disagreements is an intolerable attack on our democratic institutions and the rule of law. This is a calculated political power play aimed directly at undermining my office. The locking of other offices is nothing more than collateral damage in this reckless scheme.,” he said.

The Deputy Governor warned that turning government premises into battlegrounds for political rivalries erodes public trust and paralyses essential services.

“Public service demands respect, civility and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the citizens we serve, not petty political vendettas,” he said.

“The act of imprisoning public offices in political standoffs strips our government of integrity and threatens the democratic principles that are the foundation of our county.”

Magwanga urged Governor Gladys Wanga to intervene, identify those responsible, and ensure the offices are reopened without delay.

“I call upon H.E. Governor Gladys Wanga to reign on those involved, reverse these unlawful closures, restore access to all locked offices, and recommit to serving the people with honor and fairness,” he said.

He added that disagreements within government should be handled through dialogue and lawful channels, not intimidation or exclusion.

“Our county deserves leadership that puts people first, promotes unity, and respects the laws that safeguard our democracy,” he said.

Stripped Role

This comes hours after Governor Wanga removed the deputy governor , from his cabinet portfolio as a latest sign of the widening political rift between the two leaders.

Magwanga, who had been serving concurrently as the Deputy Governor and the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Agriculture, now remains in office without an assigned docket.

The fallout between the county’s top leaders intensified in the wake of the recent Kasipul constituency by-election.

Magwanga stirred political debates when he endorsed independent candidate Philip Aroko in the Kasipul by-election.

Earlier this year, Wanga addressed rumors of a rift between her and Magwanga, stating that their relationship remained strong and collaborative.

“My relationship with my deputy governor is very cordial and strong. We’ve been together through this journey. We served together in Parliament, and we’ve been working closely since the beginning of our term. We share a very good working relationship,” she noted.

However, the political tensions between them resurfaced when Magwanga publicly claimed his life was in danger following an attack on one of his vehicles by gunmen.

On May 12, he revealed that he had received credible information suggesting that he was being followed while returning home. Magwanga described how his security detail was ambushed while attempting to protect him.

“When I was heading home, I learned that I was being trailed, so I changed my route. I instructed my team to open the gate so I could quickly get into my compound. My security team, which was coming to protect me, encountered the attackers along the way. There was an exchange of gunfire as the assailants thought I was in the vehicle,” Magwanga explained.

Governor Wanga responded with concern for her deputy’s safety, calling for an immediate investigation into the incident.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and security of our leaders deserves urgent attention. This incident comes at a time when we are still mourning the loss of Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were, the Kasipul MP,” she said.