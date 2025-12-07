Maasai Morans swap spears for footballs in fight to protect lions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 — A thrilling showdown unfolded this weekend as four top teams from the greater Amboseli landscape—Rombo, Kuku, Eselenkei, and ALOCA—competed in the finals of the 2025 Maasai Football League.

Beyond the goals and celebrations, the rapidly growing community sports initiative is driving a remarkable shift in attitudes toward wildlife and conservation.

Launched by Big Life Foundation as an extension of the Maasai Olympics, the league harnesses the power of sport to divert young Maasai morans from traditional lion hunting—once a rite of passage and a response to livestock predation—toward structured, positive competition.

What began in 2019 as an experiment in behavioural change has grown into one of the region’s most successful tools for fostering coexistence between people and wildlife.

This year’s tournament took place amid unprecedented conservation gains. Lion killings across the Amboseli ecosystem have fallen to near zero, while lion populations have surged from roughly 20 two decades ago to an estimated 250 today.

Conservationists and community leaders attribute this turnaround to initiatives such as the Maasai Football League and the Predator Compensation Fund, which provide incentives and education for peaceful coexistence.

Conservation champions

Richard Bonham, Executive Chairman of Big Life Foundation, praised the community’s role in this transformation.

“This whole event grew out of the Maasai Olympics, which [was] created to change the mindset of warriors and discourage the killing of lions. It has [been] incredibly successful,” he said.

“In 2002, there were only about 25 lions left in the Amboseli ecosystem. Today, there are between 250 and 300, and that is largely because of young morans who have chosen conservation over killing. We truly have a lot to celebrate.”

For generations, lion hunting defined Maasai warrior culture. Today, football is helping reshape that identity. The league not only reduces retaliatory or ceremonial lion killings but also keeps youth engaged and away from drugs, crime, and other harmful activities.

Samuel Kaanki, Maasai Olympics and Moran Education Coordinator at Big Life Foundation, said the league has transformed how young morans view bravery and responsibility.

“Many of these young men once saw lion hunting as the ultimate test of courage. Today, they stand on the pitch as champions of conservation,” he said.

“Through football, we teach them about land use, grazing plans, and why protecting the ecosystem benefits both wildlife and the community.”

Kuku emerged victorious in the 2025 finals, defeating ALOCA 1–0 in a tightly contested match at Christ the King playground in Kimana, Loitokitok.

Rethinking conservation

Team captain David Suyianka said support from Big Life has helped players rethink their role in conservation.

“We now understand that lions and elephants roaming our land are shared resources, not enemies,” he said.

“Football has taught us that wildlife deserves protection just like our livestock. We are proud to be champions on the field and champions for conservation.”

The Maasai Football League has expanded steadily since its launch in 2019, seven years after the Maasai Olympics began.

Today, six teams—ALOGA, Olgulului Olalarashi Group Ranch (OOGR), Imbirikani, Eselenkei, Rombo, and Kuku—represent communities across the Amboseli landscape, including border areas adjoining the Tsavo ecosystem.

Some players have progressed to regional and national competitions, proving that the league not only strengthens conservation but also nurtures local sporting talent.

As participation grows, the league has become a vital platform for educating youth about conservation, land subdivision pressures, and adherence to land-use plans.

Community-led initiatives like this are widely credited with safeguarding Amboseli’s ecosystem for future generations.

With lion numbers rebounding and attitudes shifting dramatically, the Maasai Football League is emerging as a powerful example of how culturally grounded, community-driven solutions can deliver long-term conservation success.