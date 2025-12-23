Connect with us

Luo Professionals Urge Legal Process in Kenya’s Nuclear Power Debate

The professional body questioned the legitimacy of a self-styled “council of elders” that has raised objections to potential nuclear projects.

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 23 – A debate over Kenya’s proposed nuclear energy programme has taken a new turn after the Ramogi Professional Caucus (RPC) called for greater transparency from groups claiming to speak on behalf of the Luo community, while urging the public to engage the issue through established constitutional and legal processes.

In a statement released on Monday, the professional body questioned the legitimacy of a self-styled “council of elders” that has raised objections to potential nuclear projects, saying any group seeking to represent a community on a matter of national importance must clearly explain who it represents and how it was formed.

The intervention comes amid growing public discussion about nuclear energy as Kenya looks to diversify its power mix to meet rising demand and climate goals.

RPC chairperson Joshua Odhiambo Nyamori said the nuclear energy conversation must be anchored in openness and good faith, warning against opaque representation that could distort genuine community voices.

“Any group purporting to speak on behalf of the Luo community must publicly clarify its composition, mandate, governance structure, and any political, financial, or organizational affiliations,” Nyamori said.

The caucus acknowledged that concerns about nuclear energy are understandable, particularly around environmental safety, public health, and community welfare.

However, it argued that such fears should be addressed through the country’s existing regulatory systems rather than through alarmist declarations made before formal processes begin.

Kenya’s Constitution provides for public participation, environmental protection, and sustainable development, while sector-specific laws require rigorous assessments before any major energy project is approved.

Under the Environmental Management and Coordination Act, projects must undergo Strategic Environmental Assessments and detailed Environmental and Social Impact Assessments, alongside extensive public consultations at county and national levels.

According to RPC, these mechanisms are designed to ensure that no project proceeds without scrutiny from experts, regulators, and affected communities.

“These frameworks exist precisely to protect local interests and to ensure transparency, accountability, and meaningful participation at every stage,” Nyamori said.

The caucus also emphasized the potential benefits of nuclear energy if implemented responsibly, citing international examples where nuclear power has supported industrial growth while reducing carbon emissions.

Countries such as South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil have invested in nuclear energy to provide stable baseload power and support long-term economic development.

RPC urged residents of Siaya County, the wider Luo community, and Kenyans at large to approach the nuclear energy debate with an open and informed mindset, rather than viewing it through the lens of fear or political mobilization.

The group maintained that decisions on energy policy should be guided by evidence, national interest, and constitutional safeguards.

The caucus reaffirmed support for inclusive dialogue and careful decision-making as Kenya explores its future energy options.

“Kenya’s pursuit of a diversified energy mix, including nuclear power, is consistent with sound policy, constitutional safeguards, and global best practice,” Nyamori said.

