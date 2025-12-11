Connect with us

LSK urges Kenyans to protect constitutional rights

LSK is calling for renewed vigilance, saying Kenyans must stand firm to defend the rights guaranteed under the 2010 Constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – Kenyans are being urged to remain vigilant in protecting the rights guaranteed under the 2010 Constitution, as the country marked International Human Rights Day on Wednesday.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) warned that while the Constitution provides strong protections, human rights can be quietly eroded if citizens and institutions do not actively safeguard them.

“Fifteen years after adopting one of Africa’s most progressive constitutions, we must pause and ask ourselves: Are we truly fulfilling its promise?” said LSK President Faith Odhiambo.

Odhiambo emphasized that rights are not privileges but fundamental entitlements. She called on the government, civil society, and citizens to defend the Bill of Rights, saying its effectiveness depends on everyone playing a role.

The LSK also cited Kenya’s long-standing legacy as a refuge for those fleeing persecution in the region.

“Our duty extends beyond our borders: to protect dignity, uphold justice, and safeguard rights across East Africa,” Odhiambo said.

The society urged all legal practitioners to lead with integrity, using advocacy, litigation, research, and public education to ensure that the vulnerable are protected.

“When rights are threatened, silence is not an option. We must be the conscience of the nation,” she added.

LSK reminded all Kenyans and regional partners that a prosperous East African Community cannot be built on fear or suppression. Instead, it must be grounded in justice, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“History will not judge us by our declarations but by our deeds. Let future generations see that we stood firm, boldly and consistently, for human dignity,” Odhiambo said.

