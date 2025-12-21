Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Leaders Praise Ruto’s vision and leadership on his 59th Birthday

“As you mark another year, my prayer is that God grants you good health, inner peace, and renewed strength. May He surround you with wisdom, protect your steps, and reward your labour with hope for our nation and joy in our family. With all my love and gratitude, I celebrate you not only as a leader, a father, and a husband, but as the man God has entrusted to us,” the First Lady said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 — First Lady Rachel Ruto has led Kenyans in celebrating President William Ruto on his 59th birthday.

She expressed her affection and gratitude on the day, which also marks their wedding anniversary.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“As you mark another year, my prayer is that God grants you good health, inner peace, and renewed strength. May He surround you with wisdom, protect your steps, and reward your labour with hope for our nation and joy in our family. With all my love and gratitude, I celebrate you not only as a leader, a father, and a husband, but as the man God has entrusted to us,” the First Lady said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula called on Kenyans to mark President Ruto’s 59th birthday by reflecting on his vision and leadership for the country.

In a post on his X account, Wetang’ula praised the President and wished him strength, wisdom, and joy as he continues to shape Kenya’s future.

“Here’s to another year of greater leadership, service, and progress for Kenya. Wishing you a remarkable day, my brother, Mr President,” he added.

Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei commended President Ruto’s leadership, citing his efforts in transforming Kenya’s economic trajectory.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano also praised the President’s impact on the tourism sector.

“Happy Birthday, H.E. President William Ruto! Your visionary leadership has fueled Kenya’s tourism boom—more visitors, jobs for youth, and empowered communities. Grateful for your bold steps toward a brighter future. Here’s to another year of progress and impact,” Miano said in a post on her X account.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also conveyed his sincere best wishes as the President turns a year old.

“Wishing you strength and success as you continue to serve our country and many more years of meaningful and transformative leadership,” Duale said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

NPR officer Arrested, AK-47 Recovered in Igembe South Robbery Probe

NAIROBI,Kenya, Dec 21 — Detectives have arrested a National Police Reserve (NPR) officer and recovered an AK-47 rifle following a meticulously coordinated operation targeting...

15 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Amnesty Kenya Raises Alarm Over Arrest and Potential Deportation of Turkish Family from Kenya

NAIROBI, KENYA Dec 21— Amnesty International Kenya has raised urgent concerns over the possible refoulement of a Turkish national arrested in Kenya, warning that...

1 hour ago

crime

Detectives arrest murder suspect, recover firearm in Eastleigh

During the arrest, officers recovered a Retay Falcon pistol from Kimani’s possession, alongside a live 9mm hollow-point round and a spent cartridge of the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL DISASTER

Government imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in Trans Mara following deadly clashes

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited the disturbed areas and announced a 72-hour ultimatum for the surrender of illegal firearms, warning that...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

KDF Delegation Visits Egypt to Deepen Defence Industry Cooperation

The delegation toured several major Egyptian defence and security manufacturing establishments such as the Arab International Optronics Company, the Engineering Industries Complex, the Ministry...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Wanga Accuses UDA of Breaching Broad-Based Agreement

A key condition of the pact - signed in March 2025, between President Ruto and Raila Odinga (now deceased) is that each party respects...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Wandayi Defends Community-Based Parties, Urges Luo Support for Ruto in 2027

Wandayi described the call as a fulfillment of the late Raila Odinga’s “clarion call,” arguing that continued participation in the broad-based government is key...

7 hours ago

EDUCATION

KeNHA and Motorists clash over festive season traffic chaos on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway

"The congestion is largely due to lane indiscipline and overlapping,” the authority said in a statement posted on its official social media platforms

14 hours ago