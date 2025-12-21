Leaders Praise Ruto’s vision and leadership on his 59th Birthday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 — First Lady Rachel Ruto has led Kenyans in celebrating President William Ruto on his 59th birthday.

She expressed her affection and gratitude on the day, which also marks their wedding anniversary.

“As you mark another year, my prayer is that God grants you good health, inner peace, and renewed strength. May He surround you with wisdom, protect your steps, and reward your labour with hope for our nation and joy in our family. With all my love and gratitude, I celebrate you not only as a leader, a father, and a husband, but as the man God has entrusted to us,” the First Lady said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula called on Kenyans to mark President Ruto’s 59th birthday by reflecting on his vision and leadership for the country.

In a post on his X account, Wetang’ula praised the President and wished him strength, wisdom, and joy as he continues to shape Kenya’s future.

“Here’s to another year of greater leadership, service, and progress for Kenya. Wishing you a remarkable day, my brother, Mr President,” he added.

Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei commended President Ruto’s leadership, citing his efforts in transforming Kenya’s economic trajectory.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano also praised the President’s impact on the tourism sector.

“Happy Birthday, H.E. President William Ruto! Your visionary leadership has fueled Kenya’s tourism boom—more visitors, jobs for youth, and empowered communities. Grateful for your bold steps toward a brighter future. Here’s to another year of progress and impact,” Miano said in a post on her X account.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also conveyed his sincere best wishes as the President turns a year old.

“Wishing you strength and success as you continue to serve our country and many more years of meaningful and transformative leadership,” Duale said.