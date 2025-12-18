Lawyer Wanyama seeks probe into LSK ERP tender over conflict-of-interest claims, irregular procurement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 — Lawyer Peter Wanyama has called for an independent investigation into the awarding of a multimillion-shilling tender for the Law Society of Kenya’s newly launched enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, citing allegations of irregular procurement and failure to declare a conflict of interest.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Wanyama said the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), is bound by constitutional standards of integrity and transparency and must adhere strictly to public procurement rules.

“The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is a statutory body whose leaders are bound by the constitutional imperatives outlined in Articles 10, 73, 74, and 75,” Wanyama said.

“Additionally, LSK must procure services in full compliance with Article 227 of the Constitution.”

He said concerns had been raised by LSK members over the award of the ERP development tender to ABNO Softwares International, alleging that the process was altered after an initial decision.

“Recently, members of LSK have raised significant concerns regarding the awarding of a tender to ABNO Softwares International for the development of LSK’s newly launched ERP system,” he said.

According to Wanyama, a member of the LSK Council has alleged that ABNO Softwares International was initially awarded the contract at Sh 4 million as the lowest bidder, before the decision was canceled and the tender re-awarded to the same firm at Sh 24 million, a 20 million rise from the earlier bid.

Wanyama further alleged that a senior member of the LSK Council had a relationship with the firm and failed to disclose a conflict of interest before the tender was awarded.

“Furthermore, it is alleged that a senior member of the LSK Council has a relationship with ABNO Softwares International and failed to declare a conflict of interest appropriately, before the award of the tender,” he said.

He described the claims as grave and said they must be subjected to immediate scrutiny, with outcomes made public to LSK members.

If any individual is found to have misappropriated LSK funds, Wanyama said, “prompt recovery actions and criminal sanctions should be pursued.

Warning of reputational damage, he stated that the legal profession’s umbrella body risks undermining its credibility in the fight against corruption if it fails to act decisively.

“LSK will lose the moral authority to check corruption in government if it ceases to be a paragon of virtues,” he said.

He added that despite pressure from allies to remain silent, he felt compelled to speak out.

Wanyama also pointed to the financial burden borne by members, particularly younger lawyers.

“Members of LSK especially the young ones, toil very hard to raise subscription fees. It is not right if their money [ a colossal sum] is simply misappropriated and no action is taken,” he said.

Wanyama is among the candidates who have formally announced their intention to succeed LSK President Faith Odhiambo in 2026, with the society’s constitution providing for a single-term presidency.

On December 16, he submitted his nomination papers, setting the stage for a closely watched contest ahead of elections scheduled for early 2026.

The LSK has announced that several senior positions will fall vacant in March 2026, including those of president, vice-president, and three representatives of the general membership.