Lang’ata residents to enjoy reliable supply after restoration of new water pipeline

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21 – After more than a decade without reliable water supply, Onyonka, Royal Park, Shree Swaminarayan, Sun Valley, Rubia, Ngei, KMA and surrounding estates in Lang’ata have finally received historic relief following the commissioning of a major water pipeline by Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson.

The project, implemented by the Nairobi City County Government through the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, marks the first large-scale extension of high-capacity water infrastructure to the area in over 10 years, restoring consistent supply to thousands of residents and key public institutions.

The works involved the construction of a 3.2-kilometre, 10-inch diameter pipeline running from Galleria Mall along Lang’ata Road, through Kungu Karumba Road, and terminating at Lang’ata Women Prison.

Governor Sakaja commissioned the fully completed stretch during a site tour alongside Nairobi Water officials and local leaders.

“This project is about restoring dignity to our residents. By extending this main pipeline, we are guaranteeing reliable water supply to over 180,000 people in Lang’ata while also supporting critical institutions that serve the wider city,” Sakaja said.

The Sh67 million project is 100 per cent complete and is expected to deliver up to 20 million litres of water per day.

Nairobi Water officials said phased testing is underway, with water flows being assessed estate by estate, street by street and house to house to ensure optimal pressure and reliability.

The new pipeline will boost water supply to key institutions including Kenya Wildlife Service facilities, Lang’ata Barracks, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang’ata Women Prison and St. Mary’s Hospital.

Residential areas set to benefit include KMA, Royal Park Phases 1 and 2, Sun Valley Phases 1 and 2, Jonathan Ngeno Estate, National Housing Corporation housing, Phenom Estate, Police Dog Unit Estate, Otiende, Ngei, Rubia, Onyonka, KRA, Maasai and Swaminarayan estates, among others.

Reiterating his administration’s priorities, the Governor said access to clean and reliable water remains a basic right.

“Our focus is to invest in infrastructure that matches Nairobi’s rapid growth and delivers practical solutions that improve the daily lives of our people,” he said.

County leaders said the Lang’ata project underscores the administration’s commitment to expanding water infrastructure, supporting urban growth and improving service delivery across Nairobi.