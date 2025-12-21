Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Lang’ata residents to enjoy reliable supply after restoration of new water pipeline

Nairobi Water officials said phased testing is underway, with water flows being assessed estate by estate, street by street and house to house to ensure optimal pressure and reliability

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21 – After more than a decade without reliable water supply, Onyonka, Royal Park, Shree Swaminarayan, Sun Valley, Rubia, Ngei, KMA and surrounding estates in Lang’ata have finally received historic relief following the commissioning of a major water pipeline by Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson.

The project, implemented by the Nairobi City County Government through the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, marks the first large-scale extension of high-capacity water infrastructure to the area in over 10 years, restoring consistent supply to thousands of residents and key public institutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The works involved the construction of a 3.2-kilometre, 10-inch diameter pipeline running from Galleria Mall along Lang’ata Road, through Kungu Karumba Road, and terminating at Lang’ata Women Prison.

Governor Sakaja commissioned the fully completed stretch during a site tour alongside Nairobi Water officials and local leaders.

“This project is about restoring dignity to our residents. By extending this main pipeline, we are guaranteeing reliable water supply to over 180,000 people in Lang’ata while also supporting critical institutions that serve the wider city,” Sakaja said.

The Sh67 million project is 100 per cent complete and is expected to deliver up to 20 million litres of water per day.

Nairobi Water officials said phased testing is underway, with water flows being assessed estate by estate, street by street and house to house to ensure optimal pressure and reliability.

The new pipeline will boost water supply to key institutions including Kenya Wildlife Service facilities, Lang’ata Barracks, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang’ata Women Prison and St. Mary’s Hospital.

Residential areas set to benefit include KMA, Royal Park Phases 1 and 2, Sun Valley Phases 1 and 2, Jonathan Ngeno Estate, National Housing Corporation housing, Phenom Estate, Police Dog Unit Estate, Otiende, Ngei, Rubia, Onyonka, KRA, Maasai and Swaminarayan estates, among others.

Reiterating his administration’s priorities, the Governor said access to clean and reliable water remains a basic right.

“Our focus is to invest in infrastructure that matches Nairobi’s rapid growth and delivers practical solutions that improve the daily lives of our people,” he said.

County leaders said the Lang’ata project underscores the administration’s commitment to expanding water infrastructure, supporting urban growth and improving service delivery across Nairobi.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

NTSA Warns PSV Operators Against Tampering With Speed Governors

The Authority warned that operators found interfering with speed-limiting devices will face strict enforcement action, including fines, vehicle impoundment, and suspension of operating licenses.

32 minutes ago

crime

NPR officer Arrested, AK-47 Recovered in Igembe South Robbery Probe

NAIROBI,Kenya, Dec 21 — Detectives have arrested a National Police Reserve (NPR) officer and recovered an AK-47 rifle following a meticulously coordinated operation targeting...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Leaders Praise Ruto’s vision and leadership on his 59th Birthday

"As you mark another year, my prayer is that God grants you good health, inner peace, and renewed strength. May He surround you with...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Amnesty Kenya Raises Alarm Over Arrest and Potential Deportation of Turkish Family from Kenya

NAIROBI, KENYA Dec 21— Amnesty International Kenya has raised urgent concerns over the possible refoulement of a Turkish national arrested in Kenya, warning that...

4 hours ago

crime

Detectives arrest murder suspect, recover firearm in Eastleigh

During the arrest, officers recovered a Retay Falcon pistol from Kimani’s possession, alongside a live 9mm hollow-point round and a spent cartridge of the...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL DISASTER

Government imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in Trans Mara following deadly clashes

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited the disturbed areas and announced a 72-hour ultimatum for the surrender of illegal firearms, warning that...

7 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

KDF Delegation Visits Egypt to Deepen Defence Industry Cooperation

The delegation toured several major Egyptian defence and security manufacturing establishments such as the Arab International Optronics Company, the Engineering Industries Complex, the Ministry...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Wanga Accuses UDA of Breaching Broad-Based Agreement

A key condition of the pact - signed in March 2025, between President Ruto and Raila Odinga (now deceased) is that each party respects...

9 hours ago