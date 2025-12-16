KWS revives bus shuttle services to national parks for holidays, weekends

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced the return of its bus shuttle services to major national parks starting this weekend, December 20, as part of the “Jiachilie in Kenya Parks” holiday campaign aimed at boosting local tourism during the festive season.

In a statement, KWS said the affordable shuttle services will offer Kenyans and residents an easier way to visit Nairobi National Park, Aberdare National Park and Lake Nakuru National Park, targeting families and holidaymakers seeking convenient park access.

Under the programme, Nairobi National Park shuttles will operate two daily trips at 9:00am and 2:00pm, with pick-up points at Nagol Ivory Park and the park’s main gate.

Charges are set at Sh1,500 for adult citizens/EAC and Sh750 for children, while residents will pay Sh2,000 for adults and Sh1,000 for children.

For Aberdare National Park, shuttles will depart at 9:00am from the Nyeri Post Office, with fares of Sh1,000 for adult citizens/EAC and Sh750 for children, while residents will pay Sh1,500 and Sh1,000 respectively.

At Lake Nakuru National Park, two daily trips at 9:00am and 2:00pm will depart from Railways near the police station, with charges of Sh1,750 for adult citizens/EAC and Sh850 for children, while residents will pay Sh2,000 for adults and Sh1,000 for children.

“The shuttle service is designed to make park visits more affordable, convenient and accessible,” KWS said while also encouraging Kenyans to explore local parks during the Christmas and New Year holidays.