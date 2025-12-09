Corruption impedes human rights, new report faults half-hearted measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for urgent reforms to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption framework, warning that despite notable progress, corruption continues to rise and remains one of the biggest threats to human rights in Kenya.

In its State of Human Rights Report (December 2024 – December 2025) released Tuesday, the Commission issued three key recommendations: strengthening whistleblower protection, full implementation of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, and adoption of a Human Rights-Based Approach (HRBA) in combating corruption and economic crimes.

KNCHR acknowledged progress by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), citing increased use of technology, systemic reforms, and more proactive oversight of public institutions.

Over the past year, the EACC secured preservation orders worth approximately Sh1.2 billion, verified tens of thousands of public appointments, and intensified reviews of county and national systems.

The enactment of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, and the introduction of the Anti-Corruption Strategic Guiding Framework by the National Council on the Administration of Justice were also highlighted as significant steps toward strengthening integrity and accountability within the public sector.

However, KNCHR warned that corruption remains widespread.

Corruption in health sector

The 2024 EACC Corruption and Ethics Survey shows that bribery continues to be the most common form of corruption in public institutions—particularly in county health services and transport.

“The Commission recognizes the meaningful progress Kenya has made in the fight against corruption and economic crimes,” KNCHR said.

“However, despite these gains, corruption continues to rise, and its impact on the lives of ordinary Kenyans remains severe.”

Kenya’s ranking of 121 out of 180 in the global Corruption Perception Index further underscores the ongoing challenges.

The report also provides a detailed snapshot of human rights violations reported across the country between December 2024 and December 2025.

KNCHR received 2,848 complaints, with Economic, Social and Cultural (ECOSOC) rights violations accounting for the highest share at 1,381 cases, followed by 1,171 complaints related to civil and political rights, and 299 cases involving group rights.

The majority of complainants were aged 35–59 years (1,297 cases), followed by youth aged 18–34 years (1,210 cases), and 257 cases from persons aged above 60.

KNCHR noted that these figures reflect ongoing systemic barriers preventing Kenyans from fully enjoying the rights guaranteed under Chapter Four of the Constitution.

The Commission urged state institutions, counties, and other duty bearers to implement the report’s recommendations to strengthen accountability, improve service delivery, and safeguard fundamental freedoms.