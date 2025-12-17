KJSEA Grade 10 placement out Friday, how to know your school

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – The Ministry of Education has announced that Grade 10 placements for candidates who sat the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) will be released on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said candidates will be able to know the schools they have been selected for by sending their KNEC assessment number via SMS to 22263.

The move marks a key step in transitioning Kenya’s first CBC cohort from junior to senior secondary school.

Education officials said the placement process is fully automated, taking into account learners’ choices, performance in KJSEA, psychometric test results, equity considerations, and school capacity.

Students are expected to report to their assigned schools on January 12, 2026.

“The top performers in each STEM, social science, and arts track will get priority placement in boarding schools of their choice,” the ministry explained.

The KJSEA, conducted between October 27 and November 3, 2025, assessed over 1.1 million learners in 12 subjects under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Candidates received detailed result slips showing strengths and areas for improvement rather than certificates.

The Ministry of Education also reminded schools that admissions will be tracked online through KEMIS.

“All schools, both public and private, shall admit Grade 10 through KEMIS. No principal shall enter a learner into KEMIS before he/she reports to the school physically. Daily online reporting shall be monitored through KEMIS,” the guidelines stated.