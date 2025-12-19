Kindiki Says KWS Revenue Projected to Rise to Sh11bn as Conservation Reforms Pay Off

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said Kenya is reaping the benefits of a renewed focus on modern, technology-driven wildlife conservation, citing rising tourism numbers, improved revenue collection and declining human–wildlife conflict.

Speaking on Friday while presiding over the pass-out parade of 147 cadet officers and 103 junior officers at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County, Kindiki said Kenya remains “one of the world’s most blessed nations” with abundant wildlife across its terrestrial and marine parks and reserves.

He said conservation outcomes have improved as the government deploys AI-powered surveillance systems, drones and satellite-linked patrol tools, while reopening wildlife migratory corridors that had been encroached on by decades of human development.

“Wildlife conservation is on the rise, human–wildlife conflict is on the decline, and our ecosystems are recovering because of deliberate, science-led interventions,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President noted that automation of park fee collection has significantly boosted revenues, reducing KWS’s dependence on the National Treasury.

“Revenue collection has grown from Sh4 billion in 2022 to nearly Sh8 billion last year, and we expect it to hit a record Sh11 billion this year,” he said, adding that the gains are enabling KWS to fund more of its operations independently.

Kindiki said the government has recruited, trained and deployed 1,500 new rangers and cadets over the past year, describing ranger welfare, housing and equipment as a top government priority.

“These men and women are on the frontline of protecting our natural heritage, and their welfare remains a key focus,” he said.

According to the Deputy President, the reforms have contributed to a sharp rebound in tourism, with foreign tourist arrivals increasing by about half a million in 2024, alongside a recovery in populations of key wildlife species.

Kindiki also directed the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and KWS to work closely with all 47 county governments to operationalise dozens of wildlife reserves under county jurisdiction that remain dormant.

“These reserves are denying counties and communities much-needed revenue and jobs, while limiting the sector’s potential to generate foreign exchange,” he said, urging counties to move quickly to unlock the economic value of their conservation assets.

He said activating the dormant reserves would create employment, empower local communities and strengthen Kenya’s position as a leading global conservation and tourism destination.