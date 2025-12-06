Connect with us

The Deputy President spoke on Saturday during the closing ceremony of the 14th Edition of the Marsabit Lake Turkana Cultural Festival held in the lakeside town of Loiyangalani in Laisamis Constituency, Marsabit County

Kindiki roots for cultural diversity to foster unity

Published

MARSABIT, Kenya, Dec 6 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans to embrace the country’s cultural diversity as a tool for fostering peace, unity, and development among communities.

“Let us use culture to build our country’s unity, stability, and cohesion. God wants all of us, with our diverse cultures and ethnicities, to live in unity as citizens. Let our diversity not be a reason for conflict but a uniting factor so that we can integrate and develop our country. I urge our elders to take the lead in uniting and integrating the people as the government develops the country,” said Prof. Kindiki.

The Deputy President spoke on Saturday during the closing ceremony of the 14th Edition of the Marsabit Lake Turkana Cultural Festival held in the lakeside town of Loiyangalani in Laisamis Constituency, Marsabit County.

He emphasized the importance of safeguarding cultural values to strengthen families, empower youth, and build resilient future generations.

Prof. Kindiki commended the leadership of Marsabit County for successfully hosting this year’s festival themed “Celebrating Our Diversity, Strengthening Our Unity,” noting that it reflects the county’s commitment to peace, cultural pride, and community resilience.

The festival brought together 14 culturally rich communities of Marsabit — Rendille, Gabra, Borana, Samburu, Turkana, El Molo, Burji, Sakuye, Garri, Somali, Dassanech, Konso, Waata, and Arab — each showcasing unique traditions, languages, regalia, and rituals that make Marsabit one of Kenya’s most diverse regions.

Tackling bandits

At the same time, the Deputy President issued a stern warning to bandits still terrorising residents, citing a recent incident in Laisamis Constituency where an unknown number of goats were stolen.

“We have to stop this problem once and for all. We cannot continue experiencing insecurity where cattle rustlers steal people’s livestock in broad daylight,” Prof. Kindiki said.

He directed security agencies — including the Kenya Defence Forces, police, National Police Reservists, and other special units — to arrest those responsible.

On development, the Deputy President assured residents that the Ruto administration is committed to fulfilling its promises.

He highlighted ongoing projects in the region, including roads, electricity expansion, fish markets, affordable housing, and hostels.

He announced that the government has allocated Sh1 billion for last-mile electricity connectivity targeting 6,100 new households in Marsabit County. Laisamis Constituency is set to receive Sh142 million for connecting 508 new homesteads.

Major electricity projects in the region also include the expansion of the Mount Kulal Power Station and the 310 MW Lake Turkana Wind Power Project, which supplies the national grid.

Leaders present included Marsabit Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali, Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo Riwe, Laisamis MP Joseph Lekuton, and several Members of the Marsabit County Assembly.

