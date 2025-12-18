‘Kila mtu huja na tumbo yake!’ Ruto roasts State House critics

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – President William Ruto has mocked critics who accuse him of misusing public resources when hosting guests at State House, saying every visitor comes with their own “tumbo” (stomach) just like he does when he travels across the country.

Speaking at State House on Thursday while hosting representatives of minority and marginalized communities to mark World Minority Rights Day, the President dismissed claims that guests flock to State House to eat at the taxpayer’s expense.

In a light but pointed address, President Ruto said Kenyans should stop spreading what he described as unnecessary talk whenever ordinary citizens are invited to State House.

“Kenya has many stories,” the President said. “When I invite guests here, some people start abusing and saying I have brought people to eat. I want to ask you, is there anyone who leaves home without their stomach?”

President Ruto said he travels with his “stomach” everywhere he goes and eats whatever food is offered, whether he is in Turkana, Migori or any other part of the country.

“I was in Turkana the other day, I went with my stomach and they gave me food and I ate. Yesterday I was in Migori, I also went with my stomach and I ate,” he said. “So if someone came here without a stomach, that is their own problem.”

The President insisted that hosting Kenyans at State House should not be turned into a scandal, noting that the facility has for a long time been seen as a place only for diplomats and senior officials.

He added that Christmas is a time for sharing and celebration, saying it would be wrong for guests to leave State House without being hosted.

“Christmas is a day to celebrate. Can someone come to State House and leave without Christmas? No,” Ruto said, brushing off critics and urging them to talk “until they get tired.”