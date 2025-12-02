Connect with us

KICD Warns of Fake Grade 10 Curriculum Designs

KICD said unscrupulous individuals are misleading the public by peddling counterfeit materials disguised as official Grade 10 designs approved by the institute.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2-The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has the raised alarm over a growing circulation of fake Grade 10 Curriculum Designs being sold to schools, teachers, and parents ahead of the rollout of the senior school curriculum.

KICD Chief Executive Officer Charles Ong’ondo highlighted that the  forgeries reportedly bear the KICD logo and imitate the artwork used in previous authentic curriculum designs.

“This is false and unacceptable. KICD has not printed or released any Grade 10 Curriculum Designs for sale,” Ongondo stated.

KICD stressed that the only authorised point of sale for its curriculum designs and approved learning materials remains the KICD Bookshop located within the institute’s Nairobi premises.

Any materials being sold outside this channel, the agency said, should be treated as fake and unapproved.

The institute warned that the purchase, distribution, or use of counterfeit curriculum materials is illegal and violates the KICD Act No. 4 of 2013. It added that those involved in the production or sale of the fake documents risk prosecution.

“KICD remains the only government agency mandated to evaluate, vet and approve curriculum support materials for Basic and Tertiary Education and Training. Anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law,” said Ongondo.

The KICD CEO urged school heads, teachers, parents, and the public to stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to traders taking advantage of the transition to senior school.

The alert comes as schools prepare for the introduction of Grade 10 in January, a period the institute says has created fertile ground for opportunistic counterfeiters targeting anxious educators and parents seeking early access to learning materials.

KICD has encouraged the public to report any suspicious sales of curriculum designs to relevant authorities as investigations continue.

Transition Preparedness

This comes months after the  government has affirmed its readiness for the Grade 10 transition in January 2026, under the Competency-Based Education (CBE), amid growing concerns from school heads and stakeholders over the level of preparedness.

The concerns range from adequacy of facilities, sustainable financing, retooling of teachers in career pathways, and congestion.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Julius Ogamba has, however, dispelled the fears and concerns, saying the government was fully prepared to transition all Grade 9 learners to Grade 10.

“The government is prepared to ensure that transition is smooth, and learners are currently choosing their career pathways and the schools,” he stated in August this year.

Additionally, Ogamba said preparation of textbooks for Grade 10 was on course and will be in schools by December in preparation for the January rollout.

He also said they are doing 1,600 laboratories, whose construction will commence in September and be fully done and equipped by December.

“We are moving towards that transition smoothly and making it seamless as possible,” he reiterated.

