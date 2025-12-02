Connect with us

Khalwale axed as Majority Whip, Replaced by Bungoma Senator Wakoli

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed receiving a letter from Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot notifying him that the post will be taken over by Bungoma Senator David Wakoli.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been ousted as the Senate Majority Whip in the latest move by United Democratic Alliance to crack the whip on members who backed opposing candidates during the campaigns of November 27 mini-polls.

Kingi said minutes from Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group showed that the MPs unanimously resolved to remove Khalwale from the coveted position in accordance with Standing Order 22(5).

“I am satisfied that the change was made in accordance with Standing Order 22(5) and (7) of the Senate and meets the threshold required,” Speaker Kingi told lawmakers during the Tuesday’s afternoon sitting.

Speaker Kingi added that the leadership change takes effect immediately.

The leadership changes come at a time when Khalwale’s political steps seem to be inclined towards the opposition.

He came out to launch his party, dubbed the United Patriotic Front (UPF), which he hinted would be his political vehicle for his 2027 Kakamega gubernatorial quest.

The veteran parliamentarian stated that the UDA party, which had propelled him to the Senate, had betrayed him and appeared to be supporting Governor Fernandes Barasa.

