Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Anti-Tobacco Success Draws Interest from Namibia in Benchmarking Visit

The visit marks the beginning of a benchmarking mission by Namibia, which seeks to learn from Kenya’s acclaimed progress in tobacco regulation, taxation, and surveillance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Kenya’s regional and global leadership in tobacco control received fresh validation today after the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, hosted a high-level delegation from the Republic of Namibia in Nairobi.

The visit marks the beginning of a benchmarking mission by Namibia, which seeks to learn from Kenya’s acclaimed progress in tobacco regulation, taxation, and surveillance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenya has earned international recognition for its robust tobacco control measures—including comprehensive smoke-free laws, graphic health warnings, and a pioneering track-and-trace system that monitors the movement of tobacco and nicotine products across the supply chain.

These milestones have positioned the country as a frontrunner in Africa’s fight against tobacco-related harms.

The Namibian delegation will review Kenya’s implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), with an emphasis on strengthened taxation regimes, enforcement mechanisms, and strategies to curb illicit tobacco and nicotine trade.

The team is expected to engage Kenyan technical experts, hold discussions with regulatory agencies, and visit the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to observe digital tax-monitoring systems in action.

PS Mary Muthoni described the visit as a powerful step toward enhancing regional collaboration and strengthening Africa’s collective response to tobacco use, which remains a leading cause of preventable death on the continent.

She applauded the World Health Organization for supporting the knowledge-exchange initiative and underscored Kenya’s commitment to sharing best practices with neighbouring countries.

“Such engagements are essential for advancing our shared public health goals and building stronger systems across the region,” Muthoni said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Molo MP Slams ‘Cheap Politics’ Over Safaricom Sale, Backs Infrastructure Push

Kuria said the sale has been deliberately distorted by political opponents who, he claimed, are misleading the public.

13 minutes ago

Top stories

IEBC to Gen Z: Push for Change is Futile Without a Voter’s Card

IEBC Commissioner Anne Nderitu said the mismatch between street-level activism and actual voter registration is now too huge to ignore.

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko Unveils New Party, Signals Bold Return to Politics

Sonko said NEDP will champion economic empowerment, job creation, inclusive development and a people-first governance model.

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Embarks on Data-led Drive to Decode Voter Apathy Ahead of 2027 Polls

The Commission is prioritizing targeted research in the 22 recent by-election areas conducted on November 27th to diagnose the root causes of non-participation.

2 hours ago

Top stories

DCI Arrests Man Accused of Forging Documents to Seize Sh200mn Karen Land

According to investigators, the land had originally been bequeathed to the deceased owner by her late mother.

2 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC Moves to Fix Procurement Bottlenecks Before 2027 Election

IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu revealed that the Commission is negotiating a multi-year financing framework that would allow it to receive substantial budget allocations well...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya–US Health Pact to Trigger Major KEMSA Overhaul and Fast-Track Emergency Drug Deployment

The new agreement requires the introduction of strict digital tracking and security systems as part of a phased transition of US-funded health commodities.

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya to Fast-Track Emergency Drugs and Vaccines Using U.S. FDA Approvals Under New Health Framework

The primary objective of the provision is to drastically reduce the time taken to introduce life-saving medical countermeasures during a disease outbreak.

5 hours ago