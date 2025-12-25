Connect with us

Kenya Space Agency Astrophysicist Harold Safary

Aerospace Development

Kenyan Astrophysicist discovers second Asteroid sparking global recognition

KSA announced that the discovery has been officially verified by the Minor Planet Center in collaboration with international partners, including a NASA-affiliated research group.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – The Kenya Space Agency has confirmed the discovery of a new asteroid by a Kenyan scientist.

Asteroid 2024 JJ63 was detected by Harold Safary, an astrophysicist at the agency.

“This is the second asteroid discovered by Safary. Last year, he also identified Asteroid 2023 TQ159 while taking part in an international asteroid search program,” the Agency said. “Both discoveries are now listed in a global asteroid database maintained at Harvard University.’

The Kenya Space Agency says the achievement demonstrates Kenya’s growing role in space science and highlights the value of international cooperation and scientific training.

Previously, the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) confirmed the discovery of Asteroid 2023 TQ159, also identified by Safary. This discovery resulted from his participation in an asteroid search project in which teams were provided with astronomical observational data for analysis

Using Astrometrica software, Safary meticulously examined the data, identified a moving celestial object, and prepared a detailed report that was submitted to the Minor Planet Center through IASC for verification.

“Together, these achievements highlight the growing impact of Kenya’s space science and astronomy initiatives and underscore the value of space science, education, and international collaboration in advancing scientific discovery,” the Agency stated.

