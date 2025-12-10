Connect with us

Kenya Welcomes Home First Contingent of Police Officers from Haiti Mission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – The National Police Service (NPS) officially welcomed home its first contingent of officers on Tuesday, concluding a successful 18-month deployment under the Multi-National Security Support Mission in Haiti, now operating as the Gang Suppression Force.

The officers were deployed under the directive of President William Ruto, reflecting Kenya’s commitment to global security and humanitarian protection.

“Eighteen months ago, His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, entrusted NPS officers with the Kenyan flag, signalling the nation’s dedication to global security and the protection of humanity,”NPS stated.

During the welcoming ceremony, National Security Advisor Monica Juma lauded the officers’ professionalism and commitment, noting that comprehensive reintegration and wellness programmes will support their transition back to domestic duties.

Juma acknowledged their distinction in representing Kenya on the global stage and announced that comprehensive reintegration and wellness programmes would be implemented to facilitate a seamless transition back to their regular duties.

The government highlighted that during their distinguished service, the contingent achieved significant progress, including enhanced stability in Haiti, restored freedom of movement, the reopening of key road networks, and effective support in training the Haitian National Police.

The NPS leadership commended the contingent for their integrity and professionalism. Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat noted that the substantial operational experience gained would be instrumental in further strengthening policing standards and operational excellence within Kenya.

Similarly, Deputy Inspector General  Gilbert Masengeli commended the officers’ honourable service and extended gratitude to the President and all supporting partners for their steadfast backing of the mission.

The NPS noted that the officers maintained exemplary discipline and upheld strict human rights standards throughout their deployment.

The returning team was accompanied by Deputy National Security Advisor and former Inspector General,  Joseph Boinnet, and Kenya’s Consul-General in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, former DIG-APS, Noor Gabow.

The NPS statement paid solemn tribute to the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace; public reports confirm that three Kenyan officers lost their lives during the deployment, highlighting the immense courage and risk undertaken by the contingent in the highly volatile Haitian environment.

The fallen heroes are Constable Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, who died in February 2025 during an armed confrontation, Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died in a road traffic accident in August 2025, and Benedict Kabiru, who was confirmed dead in September 2025 after going missing following a gang ambush in March 2025.

New Contingent

A new contingent of 230 Kenyan police arrived in Haiti on Monday, Haiti’s national police said, marking the first foreign deployment since the U.N. Security Council approved expanding an existing gang-fighting force in the Caribbean island.

This marks the first deployment since the last time the force was bolstered in February this year, force spokesperson Jack Ombaka told Reuters, adding it now numbered 980 personnel.

The mission is mandated to fight gangs, armed with guns largely shipped in from the United States, that have grown their influence over most of the capital and expanded in central Haiti over recent years, devastating its economy.

Broadly united behind an alliance known as Viv Ansanm, Haiti’s gangs are accused of mass killings, gang rapes, extortion and arson, in an extensive conflict that has forced some 1.4 million people from their homes.

The U.N. Security Council at the end of September approved converting the existing mission into a larger “Gang Suppression Force”, as the deployment hovered below 1,000 personnel – well short of the 2,500 it had hoped for.

