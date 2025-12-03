Kenya, Uganda reaffirm commitment to eliminate Non-Tariff Barriers, boost cross-border trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3-Kenya and Uganda have renewed their commitment to resolving Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) hindering cross-border trade, following a joint technical review of key border posts shared by the two nations.

In a statement, the State Department for Trade in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry said the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) convened in Mbale, Uganda, to evaluate the implementation of a bilateral communiqué issued after an August 2025 fact-finding mission aimed at identifying and addressing NTBs.

The JTC—co-led by Kenya’s Deputy Director of Trade, Joseah Rotich, and Uganda’s Assistant Commissioner in the Department of External Trade, Richard Okot Okello—conducted field visits to the Busia, Malaba, and Lwakhakha One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs).

The teams assessed operational conditions, efficiency levels, and progress in reducing bottlenecks that historically slowed the movement of goods and people.

According to the Trade Department, the committee observed notable improvements, including shorter queues, quicker clearance processes for cargo and passengers, and generally smoother operations across all three border points.

“The teams noted reduced queues, faster cargo and passenger clearance and smoother operations at the cross-border points,” State Department of Trade said.

These advancements were linked to the introduction of 24-hour OSBP operations, increased deployment of personnel, and enhanced coordination among border management agencies.

The JTC expressed satisfaction with the strides made, noting that the ongoing collaboration between Kenya and Uganda is reinforcing trade facilitation and bolstering efforts to eliminate persistent NTBs.

The review marks another step in strengthening bilateral economic ties, with both governments reiterating that seamless trade flows are essential for regional integration and economic growth.