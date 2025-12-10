Kenya Tourism Board targets to train over 200 youth for Tourist industry



NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has announced plans to train more than 200 young people in various tourism-related and hospitality fields, as part of an ambitious initiative to strengthen youth participation and enterprise in the tourism sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the third day of the Jamhuri Week celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), KTB CEO June Chepkemei underscored the need to expose young people to diverse opportunities within the sector.

She noted that Kenya’s tourism industry holds vast potential for economic contribution, job creation, and innovation provided that youth are equipped with the right skills.

As part of the Jamhuri Week activities, KTB hosted over 100 young people for a Youth Masterclass covering photography, content creation, partnerships, and commercialization areas that continue to attract a rising number of talented youth.

“We have started off with a masterclass where we brought street photographers to KICC to have conversations about how they can monetize street photography,” said Chepkemei.

“Tourism is about experience what you see, feel, and capture and photography is a powerful tool in communicating those experiences.”

She added that the sessions on partnerships and commercialization were equally vital, pointing out that tourism businesses often require substantial capital, regulatory compliance, licensing, and technical know-how.

“Our target is to train 200 young people in tourism entrepreneurship. We want to build their capacity so they can enter franchising, ticketing, hotel reservations, and other tourism touchpoints they can monetize,” she stated.

“The trainers and mentors we hosted today have already committed to taking up these young people. KTB will support both the training and mentorship components, and create platforms for them to actively trade within the tourism ecosystem.”

Kenya’s tourism sector is considered one of the largest employers of young people, with an estimated 70 percent of its workforce made up of youth. This underscores the importance of empowering the next generation with industry-ready skills.

Trainer Margaret Gitonga highlighted the importance of equipping youth with foundational business skills required in tourism.

“Our masterclass aimed to give young people an opportunity to discover the skills and capacity needed to start a tourism business whether a travel agency, a tours company, a hotel, or even working from home,” she said.

“We’ve taken them through how they can join six-month training programs to become market-ready, including mentorship with industry players and owners. We thank KTB for recognizing the critical role youth play in driving economic growth, particularly in the tourism sector.”

Street photographer Maurice Ochieng, who participated in the sessions, praised KTB for creating an empowering platform.

“We have learned a lot. I realized that many of us take photos without understanding the business side of it,” he said. “I’m grateful to KTB for the training and encourage other young people to attend such programs to learn and grow.”

The third day of the Jamhuri Week celebrations was themed Capacity Building, Research & Innovation for the Tourism, Wildlife & MICE Sector, with a strong focus on youth engagement. This followed two successful days dedicated to Wildlife and Tourism, respectively.

The Jamhuri theme week will culminate on the final day with His Excellency President William Ruto attending to experience the various exhibitions and innovations showcased throughout the week.

The President is also expected to launch several key sector documents and policies, including the National Wildlife Census, the Tourism Manifesto, and a new Magical Kenya campaign, signaling continued commitment to advancing Kenya’s tourism, wildlife, and MICE sectors.