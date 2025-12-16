Kenya to host Global Conservation Tech and Drone Forum in March 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 — Kenya will host the Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum (GCTDF 2026) in March next year, cementing the country’s growing profile as a regional hub for conservation innovation and environmental technology.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Tuesday confirmed it will serve as the official conservation partner for the global forum, scheduled to take place from March 2 to 6, 2026, in Nairobi and Konza Technopolis.

Themed “Technology in Service of Nature: Protecting Wildlife, Supporting People, Restoring Ecosystems,” GCTDF 2026 will bring together rangers, conservationists, community leaders, technologists, researchers, policymakers and youth from across Africa and beyond.

The forum will explore how emerging technologies — including drones, satellite sensors, artificial intelligence, geographic information systems (GIS), and data-driven tools — can be applied to protect biodiversity, restore degraded ecosystems and strengthen community resilience.

KWS said the partnership aligns with its 2024–2028 Strategic Plan, which prioritises sustainable, science-led and community-centred conservation approaches.

Through the collaboration, KWS will provide expert insights into Kenya’s ecosystems, wildlife challenges and conservation priorities, while also supporting live drone and data-technology demonstrations focused on wildlife monitoring, anti-poaching surveillance and habitat protection.

The Service will also engage with global conservation technologists, policymakers and young innovators to advance ethical, scalable and inclusive conservation solutions, while showcasing Kenya’s efforts in innovative natural resource management.

“This partnership underscores KWS’s belief that modern conservation success depends not only on rangers and protected areas, but also on embracing technology, data, and collaboration — locally and globally — to protect wildlife for future generations,” KWS said in a statement.

The forum will feature expo booths, poster sessions, workshops, live demonstrations and thematic discussions on biodiversity protection, ecosystem resilience, inclusive conservation innovation and community benefits.

Organisers said all sessions, data outputs and project results from the event will be openly shared to ensure global accessibility and long-term impact.

KWS, established under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, is mandated to conserve and manage wildlife in Kenya, oversee national parks, enforce wildlife laws, conduct research and work closely with communities and landowners to promote peaceful coexistence between people and wildlife.

The Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum is a non-profit, Africa-anchored initiative that brings together conservation and technology stakeholders to accelerate innovation for nature.

The 2026 edition in Kenya is expected to attract participants from across the world, reinforcing the country’s position at the forefront of conservation technology in Africa.