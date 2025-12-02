Kenya steps up preparations for 2026 Davos Summit as Mudavadi receives key report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Monday received a detailed briefing on Kenya’s preparations for the upcoming 2026 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled to take place from 19th to 23rd January 2026 in Davos and Klosters, Switzerland.

The update was delivered by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Singoei Korir, who outlined the government’s ongoing plans to ensure Kenya’s effective participation in the high-level global gathering.

Mudavadi noted that the World Economic Forum remains a vital convener of international dialogue, bringing together political, business, cultural and civil society leaders to shape global, regional and industry priorities.

He emphasized that WEF’s work sits at the intersection of three defining global challenges: mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution, safeguarding the global commons, and responding to emerging security threats.

“I am pleased that H.E. President William Ruto, together with the Kenyan delegation, has been invited to participate in this important gathering,” Mudavadi said.

“Kenya stands ready to contribute meaningfully to these conversations as we champion solutions that strengthen our people, our region and the global community.”

He added that the January 2026 meeting will convene world leaders to confront urgent global challenges, including geopolitical instability, the pursuit of sustainable economic growth, and advancing an inclusive and just energy transition.

Also present at the briefing was Chido Munyati, Head of Africa at the World Economic Forum, who lauded the ongoing collaboration between WEF and the Government of Kenya.

“Honored to meet with Musalia Mudavadi, Singoei Korir, and Ambassador Philip Thigo, Kenya’s Special Tech Envoy, to discuss the upcoming Davos Annual Meeting and strengthen cooperation between WEF and Kenya,” Munyati said.

The WEF is an International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

It provides an “impartial, trusted platform” according where global stakeholders connect, build trust, and develop joint initiatives for progress.

Kenya’s delegation is expected to leverage the 2026 Annual Meeting to deepen partnerships, attract investment, and position the country at the forefront of global conversations on innovation, sustainability, and economic resilience.