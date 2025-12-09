Connect with us

Kenya sends fifth police team to Haiti as GSF ramps up operations

The latest deployment brings the total number of Kenyan officers serving in Haiti to over 700, solidifying Kenya’s position as the largest contributor to the GSF.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Kenya has deployed its fifth contingent of police officers to Haiti, reinforcing the multinational Gang Suppression Force (GSF) as the mission intensifies operations against armed criminal networks in some of the country’s most volatile regions.

The 230-member unit landed on Monday at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, where they were received by GSF Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, Haitian government officials, diplomats and international partners.

Addressing the troops, Commander Otunge said the deployment comes at a pivotal time, following the expanded GSF mandate issued on 3 October 2025. He reaffirmed Kenya’s long-term commitment to restoring security and stability in Haiti.

“Kenya stands with Haiti—for as long as it takes—until peace prevails,” Otunge said.

He highlighted the progress made since Kenya’s first contingent arrived in June 2025, noting that Kenyan officers have been working closely with the Haitian National Police (PNH) in intelligence-led operations, particularly in the West and Artibonite Departments, two areas heavily affected by gang violence.

Otunge added that the transition from the previous Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to the newly configured GSF has resulted in a “more focused, better coordinated, and better resourced” force capable of delivering greater impact on the ground.

During the ceremony, Otunge also bid farewell to approximately 100 officers from the inaugural Kenyan contingent who are rotating out after completing their mission. He commended them for their “honour, resilience, and unwavering commitment” under challenging conditions.

Otunge acknowledged the role of other countries contributing personnel to the GSF, including The Bahamas, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Guatemala. He also thanked international partners for their financial support, equipment donations, and logistical assistance aimed at strengthening the force.

He paid tribute to PNH and GSF officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, calling their sacrifice a solemn reminder of the high cost of restoring stability in Haiti.

Addressing the Haitian public, Otunge urged citizens to remain hopeful despite continued insecurity.

“We will win this fight. There will be no refuge for those who terrorize innocent communities. The only door open to them is the door of surrender,” he said.

The arrival of Kenya’s fifth contingent signifies growing momentum behind the GSF as it ramps up efforts to stabilize Port-au-Prince, reclaim gang-dominated zones, and create conditions for the country to move toward future national elections.

The first two Kenyan contingents—comprising 400 officers and 200 personnel respectively—were drawn from elite law enforcement units including the General Service Unit (GSU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) of the Administration Police. Their professionalism and discipline have earned praise from Haitian authorities and the international community.

The latest rotation follows a new UN Security Council resolution that formally transitioned the UN presence in Haiti into the specialized Gang Suppression Force.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended Kenya for its leadership in the mission, praising the role of its officers in efforts to stabilize the country and curb gang influence.

