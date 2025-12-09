Govt invites memoranda on policy framework to regulate worship centres

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — The government has invited Kenyans to participate in a series of public forums on the proposed Religious Organizations Policy, 2024, and the Religious Organizations Bill, 2024, as it seeks to reform the legal framework governing religious institutions.

In a public notice issued by the Executive Office of the President, the government said the forums will run from December 15 to 19, 2025, between 9am and 1pm, at 12 regional centres across the country.

The proposed policy and bill aim to establish a clear regulatory framework for religious organizations to combat religious extremism, prevent abuse of freedom of worship, and strengthen governance within the sector.

“The overall objective of these instruments is to provide a framework for regulation of religious organizations to combat religious extremism and the abuse of the freedom of religion,” said Ahmed Ibrahim, Principal Secretary, State Department for National Government Coordination.

Taskforce recommendations

The public participation exercise follows the Cabinet’s adoption on 29 July 2025 of recommendations from the Taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organizations.

PS Ibrahim encouraged all Kenyans, particularly those likely to be affected by the new regulatory proposals, to attend the forums and submit their views.

“The State Department invites the public and all persons likely to be affected by the provisions of the draft Policy and Bill to attend these forums and give their views,” he said.

The draft policy and bill are available on the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary website under the “Policies, Bills and Acts” section.

Members of the public are urged to review the documents ahead of the meetings to ensure meaningful engagement.

Additionally, the State Department will receive written memoranda from individuals, groups, and institutions who wish to provide input.